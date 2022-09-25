Deal: Amazon Has Surface Laptop 4 For 27% Off – OnMSFT.com

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is currently on sale at Amazon. You can grab one model for up to 27% off, and as low as $940, which is cheaper than buying at the Microsoft Store (via The Verge.)

This sale covers two specific models, which are now cheaper than buying directly from Microsoft. The first is the Matte Black Metal model, with an Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This model is down to $950 at Amazon, or $27% off the usual price of $1,300. It is also cheaper than the $999 sale price at the Microsoft Store. If you want to buy, it will be best to act fast with this deal, however, as Amazon indicates that there’s limited supply left in stock.

The second model, is a bit pricier at $969, but with plenty in stock. It’s the Ice Blue Alcantara model, with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Again, this model is currently $999 at Microsoft, so you’re saving $40 between the two retailers. And, when compared to the usual price, you’re saving 25% off the suggested price of $1,300.

The Surface Laptop 4 was released back in 2021, and when we reviewed it, we found that the fourth time was the charm. We found it was a good all-around laptop, with good performance as well as battery life.



source