watchOS 9 public beta now available, here’s how to enroll your Apple Watch – 9to5Mac

Jul. 11th 2022

It’s July and watchOS 9 public beta is finally available. After three betas exclusively for developers, Apple is seeding the first version for a broader group of people to try Apple Watch’s upcoming features, which will be available a few months from now. Here’s what’s new and how to enroll your Watch.



watchOS 9 is the most significant update on the Apple Watch software in years.

Now that it doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 3 anymore, watchOS 9 will revamp old Watch Faces, while adding four new ones. With these new faces, Apple makes them look better on larger displays. In addition, the company is adding QWERTY keyboard support for more languages for the Apple Watch Series 7 and new QuickType technology with watchOS 9.

This update also brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Apple is also improving the Sleep app with watchOS 9. It now brings more sleep data. In addition, there’s a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take daily.

Alongside watchOS 9 public beta, Apple is seeding iOS 16 public beta, iPadOS 16 public beta, macOS 13 Ventura public beta, and tvOS 16 public beta.

Here’s how to enroll your Apple Watch to watchOS 9 public beta

If you spot any changes in watchOS 9 public beta or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

