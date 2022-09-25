Android 12 features: Everything you need to know about Google's latest OS – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Android 12, which launched on the Pixel 6 series, is one of Google’s biggest efforts in years with a host of new features along with a massive design refresh. You should be able to install the update if you have a compatible phone. Since it’s a full release, you shouldn’t face any major bugs or issues.

On top of the full release, Google had one of the largest beta programs in its history with a dozen OEMs helping with the effort. Now that it’s a stable release, you can download and install the update using this method or by checking for updates in the phone’s settings.

Each OEM will release its versions of Android 12 with their respective skins at different times. Be sure to visit our update tracker for more info on when your phone might receive its update. Android 13’s official launch is also coming up soon, and you can read all about it in our Android 13 features hub.

Below, we take a look at all the new features available in Android 12.

The big story is the massive redesign for Android 12. The new design, Material You, blends multiple elements together into a single cohesive design language that works across the entire OS. Let’s take a dive into each piece individually.

Color extraction is the base coat of paint in the new redesign. Basically, the OS natively extracts the colors from your wallpaper and uses them to theme your OS. You can see how it looks in the screenshot above. In short, you set a wallpaper, Android 12 extracts the colors, and then your OS has hints of color from it.

The color changes take place all over the OS, including the Settings, Quick Settings tiles, and any app with Material You support. On Pixel devices, examples include the dialer, contacts app, and calculator. It even works with widgets as well, as shown in the video at the top of the article. We will see more as developers begin adding support.

Users can override the color extraction and choose a color if they want to. It looks quite nice, even if the OS tends to favor light, pastel colors over vibrant colors. Of course, the Styles & Wallpapers app on Pixel devices was revamped to house all of these new changes.

The new APIs help developers improve how widgets look and function. Hopefully, it encourages developers to update widgets since many look the same as they did years and years ago. Plus, with Material You theming, it’ll be easier to personalize widgets and make them look better with your home screen. This is the biggest emphasis Google has put on widgets since resizable widgets became a thing in Android Honeycomb.

A few of the tiles work differently. For instance, the Internet tile always opens a prompt now and houses both mobile and Wi-Fi data information. By and large, it is just an aesthetic change. On the plus side, the larger tiles are much easier to read and house more information. Of course, that comes at the cost of space. Users who use toggles heavily will no doubt need multiple pages.

The only other noteworthy change is the addition of Safety & Emergency to the main Settings page. It lets you define stuff like an emergency contact and some other stuff without the need to dive into the settings further.

Notifications also got some love from Google this year. Not only did they get a subtle design update to fit better with Android 12’s aesthetics, but under-the-hood changes help apps launch faster when opening from a notification along with other improvements to make them look and feel better.

If you want to learn more about the Android 12 redesign, be sure to visit our explainer at the link.

Read also: How to scan documents on your Android device

Scrolling screenshots existed long before Android 12, but official support is definitely welcome. This feature was added in the third beta build and stayed. It’s a fairly simple task. Take a screenshot as normal and then click the Capture More button to get a full scrolling screenshot. You can crop from there if you want to. In addition, the screenshot edit section was improved with new features like adding text and other stuff.

Read more: Hands-on with Android 12’s new scrolling screenshot feature

The feature works offline and has an endless supply of potential uses. You can even search for music and the search will return results from your streaming app of choice. Google says that AppSearch should return results faster than using in-device search while also using fewer resources.

This one is a pretty minor new feature. The QR code method is still available like previous versions of Android. However, there is now a small button below that lets you use Nearby Share to send your Wi-Fi credentials to someone else’s phone. It’s faster when sharing with multiple people and doesn’t require you to hold your phone up for everyone to scan.

You probably recognize this feature mostly from gaming consoles. You feel it when your controller shakes in response to an explosion on the screen. Android 12 comes with this ability natively. Game developers can make your phone vibrate when things happen on screen. There are some non-gaming uses for it as well, such as with movies or syncing vibration with custom ringtones.

See also: Why the haptics in your smartphone matter

The list is even longer than this, believe it or not. You can learn more on the Android 12 developer page here.

The Privacy Dashboard was a big deal at Google I/O 2021. It is exactly what it says. You can access the dashboard from the settings and it shows you which apps used which permissions, when, and how often. The front of the dashboard houses a literal dashboard with a pie chart showing how many permissions were used. You can then click on any category and see a breakdown of which apps used the permission and exactly when.

From there, you can do a few things. You can ignore the data and just be aware of it. Another option is to click on an app in the dashboard where you’ll be taken to the part of the settings where you can disable the app’s permissions. We don’t think a lot of people will do that, but it’s very nice being able to see how and when all your apps use permissions.

For added security, you can disable both the camera and microphone. Google added new toggles in the Quick Settings specifically for this purpose. You simply toggle one of them off to completely disable the camera or microphone. We tested it with the camera app and there is even a prompt that shows up if the camera permission is turned off.

An example of where this is useful is a weather app. Weather apps don’t need your exact street address to show you the local weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re at home or at the local grocery store, the weather forecast is the same. There are many other examples, but the approximate location will dramatically reduce the number of apps that know where you are.

You can view more security and privacy changes from our roundup here or on the Android developer website here.

Android 12 is a massive shift in how Google does things in the mobile space. Don’t forget to check out our review here for more details and click here to check out the Android 12 Easter egg!

source