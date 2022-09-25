Woman finds location of stolen TV from Netflix login | Police Logs: July 20-26, 2022 – Chico Enterprise-Record

E-Edition

This information has been taken from the Chico Police Department, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Oroville Police Department and the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln Boulevard, Palermo: Gold mining tools, a motor and pump were reported stolen from inside a locked building.

Tracy Ranch Road, Durham: In the process of moving, a man reported that movers he had hired may have taken a diamond ring and a Ruger handgun, but had no evidence.

Forbestown Road, Oroville: Three days after a woman’s television was stolen, she reported her Netflix account was being used at an address in Paradise where she believed all her stolen items were located. She requested deputies to retrieve them back.

Crestridge Drive, Oroville: After returning home from a few weeks away, a person found their garage had been broken into during that time and reported several items missing.

Ponderosa Way, Magalia: The Del Oro Water Company reported water theft from the location.

Lincoln Boulevard, Oroville: A woman reported property theft from her storage unit at Nofrey Self Storage. At some point, an employee reportedly cut a lock for a neighboring tenant as the lock was left on the ground.

Esplanade, Chico: A man reportedly pumped $120 worth of gasoline after only paying $10. He was confronted by gas station staff, but left.

Obrien Avenue, Gridley: A person reported items missing from their place and that the suspects were parked nearby in a pickup.

Bear Hole, Chico: A Louis Vuitton wallet was found.

Almond Avenue, Biggs: A job site was reported broken into over the weekend.

Pentz Road, Oroville: Outbuilding and Conex boxes at Spring Valley Elementary School were reportedly broken into over the weekend.

Walmer Road, Oroville: A woman reported that someone got into her family vehicle and stole her husband’s wallet and other items.

Holland Avenue, Durham: Eleven metal fence posts were stolen out of the ground sometime the night before. A flashlight was left behind.

V–6 Road, Oroville: A vehicle owners manual and some money was reported stolen out of a car.

East First Street, Chico: A wallet was found.

East Seventh Street, Chico: A video camera was found.

Highway 32 West, Chico: A trailer was reported stolen at Knights Paint.



