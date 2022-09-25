Brand new free-to-use streaming service is coming to Canada | Curated – Daily Hive

You can never have too many streaming platform options, eh Canada? Especially ones that are free to use.

A new free-to-watch streaming service is coming to the Great White North, offering more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content.

Pluto TV will launch nationwide on December 1 and include a wide range of free programs such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news, and more.

Unlike other popular platforms, Pluto TV will be free, trading in the subscription-based model for ads. Essentially, you won’t have to pay but you will have to sit through advertisements — like the good ol’ days of this thing called television.

On Thursday, Pluto TV announced it is the world’s “leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service, in partnership with Paramount Global and Corus Entertainment Inc.

Pluto TV says Corus will be the ad representative of what is positioned to “become one of the largest free premium ad-supported streaming services in the country.” In addition, the platform will also offer a curated slate of Corus Original library series that span a variety of genres.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV’s Canadian launch date, December 1,” says Olivier Jollet, EVP & international GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global. “Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience. I’m confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch.”

Canadian audiences will be able to enjoy flagship Canadian series from Corus Studios including Love It or List It and Chopped Canada, plus fan-favourite Border Security, as well some key series from the popular NCIS Franchise, including NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as Judge Judy. With dedicated channels for nostalgia fans, Pluto TV in Canada will also feature Hawaii Five-O, The Love Boat, and many more titles to be announced.

Pluto TV currently has a global audience of nearly 70 million monthly active users, spread out across three continents and over 30 countries around the world.

