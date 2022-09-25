Use Strategy Trading on Binance Futures to Trade Like a Pro – CoinCodex

Cryptocurrency trading can be highly rewarding. However, you need to understand several things to make it big. There are many services and products that allow users to trade crypto and potentially turn a profit. One of the most popular ones in terms of trading volume, according to our cryptocurrency exchange tracking software that tracks hundreds of CEX and DEX platforms, is Binance Futures.

Are you familiar with Strategy Trading? Do you want to learn more about it? In this article, we will discuss the important things you need to know about Binance Futures Grid Trading and related concepts. We will also guide you on how to use Binance Strategy Landing Page.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that is ranked number one and the largest crypto exchange in the world. The crypto exchange platform was founded in 2017 by Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Presently, Binance supports over 50 fiat currencies, over 365 coins and more than 1432 trading pairs. The crypto exchange has over 30 million registered users in over 180 countries across the globe. Millions of users visit the platform weekly. Recent estimates put Binance’s valuation at $300 billion. In 2021, the crypto exchange facilitated $7.7 trillion in crypto trading volume.

Binance has earned itself a household name in the cryptocurrency world. As the number one crypto exchange, Binance sets the pace for others to follow. Some of the features/reasons that make Binance stand out are:

A trading strategy is a plan of action intended to increase profits while trading. It includes activities that are implemented to eliminate risks or reduce them to the barest minimum, thereby increasing the rate of success. Different users in the crypto space use different trading strategies to increase their profit rates. Some of the trading strategies that users explore include:

The need to have a trading strategy cannot be overemphasized, a good trading strategy will help you to:

Futures Grid Trading is an automated trading feature that buys and sells Futures contracts at a pre-set time and price, on behalf of the user. The system uses a collection of lines that intersect to create a series of squares or rectangles.

The Futures Grid is either arithmetic or geometric. Arithmetic grids have equal prices but geometric grids have different prices. The bigger the trade, the higher the price. Using the grid parameters, grid trading places orders above and below a predetermined price, resulting in a grid of orders at progressively higher and lower values. This results in the creation of a trading grid. For instance, a trader can place an order to buy Ethereum whenever it hits $5000 above the market price and sells anytime it is $5000 below the market price. The Futures Grid Trading will help you to:

The Time-weighted Average Price (TWAP) trading is a trading algorithm that works based on a weighted average price and a time criterion. The TWAP Algorithmic Trading manages the market liquidity factors by splitting up the trade during the specified time and ensuring a uniform distribution of trade.

TWAP Algorithmic Trading is used when you want to:

Volume Participation Algorithm Trading is a trading strategy that traders use to focus on a particular order execution volume that is consistent with the market volume. The beauty of volume participation algorithm trading is that it allows users to have an influence on how much of their orders are really executed based on the real market volume.

Volume participation trading uniquely minimizes the influence of the market on orders. It works by observing an intended volume participation level and executing trades in the close estimation of that volume in the real-time market. This strategy allows users to aim at the average market trading price.

The Volume Participation algorithm is best used when users want to execute order strategies that make substantial notational orders greater than available market liquidity and reduce market effects simultaneously.

The Binance Strategy Landing Page is a centralized platform that houses Grid Trading, Time-weighted Average Price (TWAP) trading, Volume Participation, and other automated algorithm trading features. It is a one-stop platform where users can get a full view of Spot and Futures trading strategies. It permits copy trading and shows which of the trading strategy is most used per time.

Log in to your Binance account and select “Strategy Trading” from the “Trade” drop-down menu on the homepage.



The Strategy Trading dashboard features a wide range of trading strategies. You can use each of the listed strategies by clicking on the “Use Parameter” button located next to each separate strategy.



After clicking on one of the strategies presented in the main menu, you can customize the order with different paraments, as shown in the image below.



To learn more about how to use the Binance Strategy Landing Page, check out this helpful article from Binance.

The Binance Mock Trading is a prototype knowledge acquisition tool that enables users to learn how to trade at their own convenient time. It is positioned to teach users the tricks involved in Futures trading in order to enable them to trade more knowledgeably as if they have prior experience.

Here, users are allowed to carry out experiments on how to trade without risking the digital assets and investments on their main account.

First, head to the Binance Futures page. Then click on the user icon located in the top right corner of the screen. Proceed by clicking on “Mock Trading“.



Once confirming your email address for the purposes of using the Mock Trading platform, you will be presented with the main features of the demo trading product. Each account starts off with 3000 units of fake USDT that can be used to test out different strategies, utilize various leverage levels, and more.



Alternatively, to access Mock Trading Environment, you can:

Click on Futures on the Binance App → Click on Menu → Click on Mock Trading → Faucet → Click on Coin → Click on Add Assets to add testnet funds, then you start experimenting

Once you’re ready to try out real money trades, click on Back to Live to get back to the main Binance Futures platform.

Different trading strategies are used to achieve different goals. It is not advisable to choose trading strategies spontaneously. Rather, settle for a strategy after conducting research, studying the market and the charts, and following the news.

Here, we have discussed Binance Strategy Trading in a manner that will help you understand the benefits and start using it. As you can tell, it is easy to get started and benefit from the feature. You can also research further and use the mock trading environment before investing real money.

