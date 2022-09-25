Apple releases watchOS 9.0.1 for Apple Watch Ultra – The Apple Post

Deliveries and in-store pickups for the Apple Watch Ultra begin today, and in preparation for the imminent arrival of the all-new rugged wearable, Apple has released watchOS 9.0.1 exclusively for the hardened Apple Watch — a day-one update, addressing an issue that could cause audio to be distorted during phone calls when using the speakers.
Apple says watchOS 9.0.1 for Apple Watch Ultra includes “improvements and bug fixes” following the release of watchOS 9 earlier this month, featuring an all-new look for Siri, notification banners, Sleep tracking improvements, four new Apple Watch faces, and more.
The all-new Apple Watch Ultra features a bold new design, a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal display. The device has a new customizable Action button that offers instant access to a wide range of features, including Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more, with up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use, or up to 60 hours of battery life using Apple’s new low-power setting.
Made from aerospace-grade titanium, Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be worn during extreme activities. The case rises up to surround all edges of the flat sapphire front crystal, protecting the Retina display.
