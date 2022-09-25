Android 12 update: When is it coming to your phone? – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

The stable Android 12 update is here. The new version of Google’s OS made its debut on the latest Pixel 6 series, but Google started rolling it out to older Pixel devices on day one as well. Android 12 is quite the upgrade over its predecessor, featuring a revamped design and a bunch of new features like scrolling screenshots, a one-handed mode, and much more.

But when will handsets from Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, and other companies get the Android 12 update? Update rollouts are in full swing at this point, and there’s a chance your phone is already eligible for the latest software update. Let’s head through each OEM to give you an idea of what to expect.

It all depends on what phone you’re carrying in your pocket. Some devices have already received their Android 12 updates, but others from OEMs like LG will have to wait longer. Check the list above to find your specific make and model.

Once your Android 12 update becomes available, head to the settings menu. If your phone has a software update option, tap on it. This will search for the update and download it if it’s ready.

Asus released the first stable Android 10 update approximately two months after the OS became available. It was also pretty fast when it came to Android 11, rolling out the first update around three months after its release.

Asus first upgraded its ZenFone 6 series to Android 11 before shipping out the update to the newer ZenFone 7 phones, which seemed strange. It seems to be back on track this year, bringing updates to the latest ZenFone 8 series first.

October 22, 2021: Asus has announced its update plans for Android 12, according to GSM Arena. Per those plans, here’s when we expect the update to land on current Asus devices:

December 29, 2021: The Android 12 update is now live for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip, according to XDA-Developers.

March 15, 2922: Asus has begun to seed its Android 12 update for the ROG Phone 5, according to its ZenTalk forum.

May 16, 2022: Asus is rolling out Android 12 to the Zenfone 7 series.

June 27, 2022: It looks like the ROG Phone 3 is finally getting Android 12.

The Pixel phones are always among the first to get the stable update of the new Android version, and this year is no different. Google started rolling out the update on day one, although not to all of its phones — more info below.

October 19, 2021: Google has started rolling out Android 12 to the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 6 already has Android 12 onboard, while Google’s older phones will not be updated to the latest version of the OS. So if you own the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, or the original Pixel phones, you’re out of luck.

LG is out of the mobile business, but it still plans on updating a few of its phones to Android 12. The company didn’t mention which ones, but we think it will focus just on its high-end devices like the LG Wing and V60.

LG released its first stable Android 11 update four months after the OS became available. Since LG doesn’t care about the smartphone market anymore, we’ve had to wait a bit longer. So far, Android 12 has only arrived on the LG Velvet in South Korea and on the V60 in the US. This means it should be on the way for the rest of the world before long, but we can expect South Korea to continue getting the first crack at updates.

March 16, 2022: The LG Velvet has begun to receive Android 12 in South Korea, per its own website.

April 4, 2022: LG has unveiled a roadmap of devices set to receive Android 12 in Q2, 2022. These devices include the LG Q92 5G, V50, and V50S.

April 22, 2022: According to a thread on Reddit, the T-Mobile version of the LG V60 is now receiving the Android 12 update.

June 26, 2022: It looks like LG is finally rolling out. Android 12 to the Wing, although the update is only available in South Korea for now.

July 20, 2022: According to XDA-Developers, the LG G8X is now receiving Android 12. The update is currently available in India and a few European countries.

July 11, 2022: The Verizon variants of the LG V50 ThinQ are now receiving Android 12. The update should reach other variants soon.

September 9, 2022: Verizon has released the Android 12 update for the LG Wing.

Motorola released the first Android 10 update three months after the OS made its debut. The company was a little slower with Android 11, releasing it four months after it became available. It followed the timeline once again, with the first Android 12 updates landing in the UK in early February.

Keep in mind that Motorola has a habit of releasing updates for many of its phones in Brazil first before rolling them out in the US, Europe, and other regions, so it may take longer to see an update for many users.

December 22, 2021: Motorola has unveiled its Android 12 roadmap in a blog post. It confirmed the update for all of the following devices, though it did not offer a time frame for the rollout beyond February 2022.

February 9, 2022: The Moto G Pro has started to receive Android 12 in the UK, according to XDA-Developers.

March 19, 2022: The Moto G30 has begun receiving its Android 12 update in Brazil and Argentina, according to Motorola.

April 6, 2022: Motorola has launched its Android 12 update for the Edge 20 in Brazil, per its forums.

April 26, 2022: Motorola is rolling out Android 12 to the Moto G100 in Brazil, XDA-Developers reports.

Nokia’s track record with Android 10 updates was great, with the company releasing the first one a month after the OS became available. Things were different with Android 11, though, as the first stable update started rolling out five months after the OS made its debut.

Nokia hasn’t shared a full update timeline yet, but it seems to be making quick progress for certain devices this year. It launched the Android 12 update around three months after the official announcement, though it’s only come to a few devices at this point.

Here are the Nokia Android 12 updates we’ve seen so far:

December 16, 2021: Nokia has officially begun its Android 12 rollout on the X20, you can learn more about the update waves here.

December 26, 2021: The Nokia X10 has begun to receive its Android 12 update, per Notebook Check.

December 31, 2021: Select users in Finland have received Android 12 on the Nokia G50, despite no official announcement. This is according to GSM Arena.

March 29, 2022: The Nokia XR20 Android 12 rollout has spread worldwide according to users on Twitter.

April 28, 2022: Nokia 8.3 has now received Android 12.

May 18, 2022: It looks like the Nokia G10, G20, and 2.4 are now receiving Android 12.

August 3, 2022: According to Nokiapoweruser, Nokia 5.4 is now receiving Android 12.

August 9, 2022: Android 12 is now rolling out to the Nokia 3.4.

OnePlus is generally fast with updates, a trend that we saw continue this year. The company released both the Android 10 and 11 updates roughly a month after becoming available, though it slowed down slightly this year with an initial launch in December 2021.

As expected, OnePlus rolled the Android 12 update to its flagship OnePlus 9 series first. However, it was met with issues for many users, ultimately forcing them to pull the update for a few days before trying again. This may mean that other OnePlus devices will have to wait longer for their update.

Here are the updates we’ve seen so far:

December 7, 2021: OnePlus begins its Android 12 rollout for the OnePlus 9 series, learn more here.

December 10, 2021: OnePlus pulls its Android 12 rollout for the OnePlus 9 series.

December 17, 2021: OnePlus restarts its Android 12 rollout.

January 17, 2022: OnePlus has announced that it will no longer bring software updates to the OnePlus 6 or 6T series, per WCCF Tech.

February 23, 2022: The OnePlus 9R is now eligible for the Android 12 beta in India, according to OnePlus forums.

February 24, 2022: Select OnePlus 8-series devices can test the Android 12 beta, per OnePlus forums.

March 21, 2022: OnePlus has released its stable Android 12 update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R.

Match 31, 2022: T-Mobile-locked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices have begun receiving Android 12, per PhoneArena.

May 13, 2022: OnePlus has released the stable version of Android 12 for the OnePlus 2 — read more here.

May 31, 2022: The Android 12 update is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 2.

June 9, 2022: It looks like the OnePlus Nord N200 is now getting Android 12 in the US and Canada.

June 29, 2022: The beta version of Android 12 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 9RT, India Today reports.

July 1, 2022: The OnePlus 7 and 7T are now getting the Android update 12, but not the stable one — learn more here.

July 26, 2022: The Nord CE as well as the 9RT are now receiving Android 12.

August 8, 2022: OnePlus is now rolling out Android 12 to the CE 2 models in India.

Oppo was among the companies that released a beta build of Android 11 on day one. It then released the first stable version of the update around a month later, making it one of the fastest companies to do so.

The company is making good progress with its rollout thus far, with multiple Find and Reno devices already running Android 12. Oppo also released one of the more complete schedules, so we already know what devices are in line to receive the latest software.

October 11, 2021: ColorOS unveiled its full upgrade timeline in an official tweet. Many of the given dates refer to beta access, so the stable updates will have to wait a bit longer.

December 1, 2021: ColorOS has confirmed the update schedule through the end of 2021. It lists the Find X3 Pro update as ongoing and provided the following dates and countries for further updates.

December 20, 2021: Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 are eligible for the Android 12 update in India and Indonesia, per the tweet above.

December 22, 2021: The Reno6 Pro and Reno5 Pro are eligible for the update in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

December 28, 2021: The Reno6 is eligible for an update in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

January 17, 2022: Oppo has begun its Android 12 rollout for the A73, F19 Pro Plus, Reno 5Z, Reno 6Z, according to XDA Developers.

January 18, 2022: The ColorOS 12 update has also landed on the Oppo A74 and Reno 5 Pro.

February 1, 2022: Oppo has released a new roadmap detailing the Android 12 updates for the coming month.

February 24, 2022: The Android 12 rollout has begun for the Reno5 K 5G, K9 5G, A93 5G, and A72 5G in China, according to Oppo.

March 1, 2022: Oppo unveiled its latest monthly roadmap, detailing plans for the month of March.

March 22, 2022: Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G users in Thailand have begun to receive the Android 12 update.

March 31, 2022: Oppo is rolling out the Android 12 update to the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition, Reno3 Pro 5G, and Oppo K7.

April 11, 2022: Oppo put out a new roadmap of devices that will receive Android 12 in Q2.

May 14, 2022: It looks like the Oppo Reno 7 is now getting Android 12.

June 13, 2022: Oppo is rolling out Android 12 to three of its devices in India — Reno 7 5G, K10, and A96.

Realme shipped out Android 10 four months after its release. It was a bit faster with Android 11, rolling it out three months after it became available.

The company wasn’t quite as quick with Android 12, but beta testing kicked off in early 2022. We’ve now seen the full build start to arrive on select devices. As usual, the company is focused on its high-end phones first and before making its way down the list. Right now, Realme is allowing users to continue joining its beta program, which means we may still have a while before we see all of the stable updates.

January 12, 2022: Realme has confirmed that the Realme Pad will not receive an Android 12 update, per GSM Arena.

January 24, 2022: Select Realme X7 Pro, Q3 Pro, and X50 Pro units are receiving Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 early access in China and India, according to Realme.

January 26, 2022: Realme has backtracked and will now bring the Android 12 update to its Realme Pad.

February 15, 2022: Select Realme C25 users can apply for the Android 12 early access program, according to Realme.

March 5, 2022: The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is receiving Android 12 in China, per ITHome.

March 22, 2022: The Realme 8 Pro is receiving its stable Android 12 update.

April 1, 2022: The Realme X50 Pro is receiving Android 12 in China, per RM Update.

July 3, 2022: Realme 7 Pro and 8 Pro have apparently received Android 12.

It seems like Samsung is getting faster with Android updates each year. It rolled out the first Android 11 update back in December, three months after its launch. The company is even faster this year, releasing the first stable update just a month after Android 12 made its debut.

The company also already released its Android 12 update roadmap, so we know which phones will get the latest Android and when.

October 29, 2021: The One UI 4.0 Beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 has now kicked off in South Korea and India.

November 1, 2021: The One UI 4 Beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 has now expanded to the US. Users can sign up for it via the Samsung Members app.

November 9, 2021: Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra owners in the UK can now access One UI 4 beta that’s based on Android 12 — learn more here.

November 15, 2021: That was fast. Samsung has started rolling out the stable version of Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 series, just a month after the OS was launched.

November 15, 2021: Thanks to a leaked Android 12 update roadmap, we have a good idea of when Samsung’s phone will get the latest version of Android.

Keep in mind that this isn’t official info from Samsung. Also, the roadmap is specific to South Korea, although we expect the updates to make it to other markets soon after.

November 16, 2021: Samsung has now officially released its Android 12 update plan for the US, which slightly differs from the leaked one mentioned above. As you can see below, the first phone on the list is the Galaxy S21, which has already received the update. The last updates are scheduled to be rolled out in August 2020.

December 8, 2021: Samsung seems to have paused its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 update after launching it in South Korea. Users have reported issues with recovery mode and bricking while updating. Learn more here.

December 28, 2021: Samsung has launched its Android 12 update for the Galaxy S20 series, per XDA-Developers.

December 28, 2021: Also per XDA-Developers, the Galaxy Note 20 series has started to receive its update in Switzerland.

December 28, 2021: Per SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is receiving its Android 12 update in select European countries.

December 29, 2021: Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series has begun to receive Android 12 in Germany, according to SamMobile.

January 14, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy A42 has begun to receive Android 12 in parts of Europe, according to GSM Arena.

January 15, 2022: T-Mobile has launched its Android 12 update for the Galaxy Note 20 series according to Android Central.

January 16, 2022: Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is receiving its Android 12 update in parts of Asia, per SamMobile.

January 16, 2022: The Galaxy A52, A52s, and A52 5G have begun to receive Android, according to SamMobile.

January 20, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has begun to receive Android 12 in the US, per Android Central.

January 22, 2022: Select Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 users have begun to receive Android 12 in Malaysia, per Reddit.

January 26, 2022: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is receiving Android 12 in Ireland, according to Reddit users.

January 31, 2022: Carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 5G users can now update to Android 12, per SamMobile.

February 2, 2022: T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy S20-series devices are receiving Android 12.

February 15, 2022: Carrier-locked Galaxy Z Fold 2 devices are receiving Android 12.

February 22, 2022: Samsung Galaxy A52 devices are receiving Android 12 in the US.

February 26, 2022: T-Mobile-locked Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus devices are receiving Android 12, according to PiunkaWeb.

March 7, 2022: The stable Android 12 update is now available for Galaxy A52 users in Argentina.

March 22, 2022: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S6, and Tab S6 Lite have begun to receive Android 12 in Europe.

March 30, 2022: Verizon-locked Galaxy A51 handsets are now receiving Android 12.

April 21, 2022: It looks like the Galaxy M21 (SM-M215F) is now receiving Android 12 in India. The update comes in at around 2GB.

April 29, 2022: Gizchina reports that the Galaxy M51 has received Android 12.

May 2, 2022: The Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 5G is now available in the US.

May 11, 2022: Samsung is shipping out Android 12 to the Galaxy A31 in Russia, SamMobile reports.

May 18, 2022: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A22 is now receiving Android 12, but only in Russia. The update is expected to make its way to other markets soon. Additionally, the Galaxy A42 is also getting Android 12 per this report.

June 15, 2022: According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Xcover 5 is now getting Android 12.

July 1, 2022: The Galaxy M11 is getting the stable version of Android 12.

July 5, 2022: It looks like the Galaxy A02 and A03s are now receiving Android 12.

July 5, 2022: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 is now rolling out to the Galaxy A21s, SamMobile reports.

July 12, 2022: It looks like Android 12 is making its way to the Galaxy M12, but only in Vietnam for now. It should hopefully make it to other markets soon.

July 14, 2022: Android 12 has now reached the Galaxy M01, but only in India, SamMobile reports.

August 3, 2022: Apparently, the Galaxy F12 is now getting Android 12 in India.

August 5, 2022: The Galaxy Tab A7 is now getting Android 12.

August 18, 2022: The Galaxy A12 is now receiving the Android 12 update.

The Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III were the first Sony phones to get the Android 11 update, which we expect will be followed by the slightly older Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II.

Sony hasn’t shared its full Android 12 plans with the public yet, but we already have the updates for the Xperia 1 III and 5 III in parts of the globe. Once we have a full schedule, we will be sure to share more here.

January 10, 2022: The Xperia 1 III and 5 III have begun to receive their Android 12 updates in parts of Russia, per Android Police.

March 2, 2022: Select Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro devices are now eligible for Android 12, according to Phone Arena.

April 1, 2022: Sony is now rolling out its Android 12 update for the Xperia 10 III and Xperia Pro-I.

Vivo released the first Android 11 update around three months after the OS was released, and it looks like the company will be a bit faster this year. At least when it comes to beta updates. According to Vivo’s Android 12 update timeline, the first beta was scheduled to launch by the end of 2021. We’ve now started to see the update land on select devices in early 2022, with betas available for more phones.

The Vivo’s X70 Pro Plus will be the first to get it, which makes sense since it’s the best phone in the company’s lineup. Other phones will follow shortly, as seen in the timeline below.

October 21, 2021: Vivo has released its Android 12 beta update timeline. The company plans on updating 31 of its devices to the latest version of Android by the end of April next year. You can check out the full timeline below.

Late November 2021

Late December 2021



Late January 2022

Late March 2022

April 2022

December 22, 2021: Vivo has begun to push Android 12 to select X60 Pro and X60 units, according to PiunikaWeb.

December 27, 2021: Users can now enroll in the OriginOS Ocean beta program for the Vivo X60 and X70 series, as well as the Vivo S9 and S10 Pro.

January 4, 2022: The Vivo X70 Pro+ is receiving Android 12 in certain locations, per this review from NewsLaundry.

January 19, 2022: The beta testing phase for the Vivo V21 is scheduled to begin shortly, per PiunikaWeb.

January 27, 2022: Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 has landed for select Vivo Y51A users.

February 12, 2022: Select Vivo X70 Pro users in India have begun to receive Android 12, according to Twitter.

April 11, 2022: The Vivo V17 Pro is now receiving Android 12 in India, per Twitter.

Xiaomi released a beta version of Android 11 on the day of its release. Unfortunately, it didn’t do the same with Android 12, but it didn’t take too long for a stable version of the latest software to arrive.

We saw Xiaomi roll Android 12 to its 2021 flagships, the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra in mid-January 2022. The company will likely continue its focus on flagship models as well as popular Redmi devices in the coming months.

January 18, 2022: Xiaomi has begun the Android 12 rollout for the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra in China, per PiunkaWeb.

January 25, 2022: Select Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite users are receiving Android 12 as part of the Mi Pilot program.

February 5, 2022: Select Poco F3 GT devices are receiving Android 12 in India, per PiunkaWeb.

February 10, 2022: Global Redmi 10 users can download Android 12 according to PiunkaWeb.

February 12, 2022: Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 8 2021 devices are receiving Android 12 in Europe.

March 3, 2022: The Poco X3 Pro is eligible for Android 12 with MIUI 13, per PiunkaWeb.

March 8, 2022: Global units of the Redmi Note 10 Pro are now receiving Android 12.

March 17, 2022: The Mi Note 10 Lite is now receiving Android 12, along with the Mi 11T in Taiwan.

March 31, 2022: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is receiving its Android 12 update in Japan.

May 12, 2022: The Xiaomi 12X is now getting Android 12 in Europe.

June 28, 2022: AdimorahBlog reports that the Redmi Note 11 is now getting Android 12.

September 20, 2022: Xiaomi released the Android 12 update for its Pad 5 tablet.

