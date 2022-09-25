Is the 2024 Ram 1500 EV Fashionably Late or Really Late to the Party? – MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

Have you ever arrived at a party and all the games are over, things are winding down, and you’re the only one there with the energy to clean up, but you didn’t enjoy any of the fun? That is a seriously late arrival, and it might be what we see with the 2024 Ram 1500 EV.

This new electric pickup truck is slated for the 2024 model year, the same as the Chevy Silverado EV, but we know much less about the Ram. In fact, we know so little it’s worrisome whether or not the Ram 1500 EV will hit the full-size electric truck market in 2024 or be pushed back.

Those of us who are Ram loyalists probably won’t mind the tardiness of this new truck. The Ram 1500 is an award-winning pickup, and it brings a modern and comfortable cabin filled with tech goodies. Unfortunately, with so little information, and other EV trucks in the market, consumers on the fence about which truck to buy might turn to another model.

MotorTrend reminds us that when this new Ram arrives, it will come into the market after the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Rivian R1T. It’s possible we might have the new Tesla Cybertruck in the market by the time Ram gets its act together.

When this electric Ram full-size pickup truck arrives, it will ride on the new STLA Frame, which is dedicated to electric vehicles from Stellantis. This new STLA architecture is ready to support the Ram 1500 EV and Ram HD electric truck, which could be the first of its kind. We haven’t heard much about other automakers offering heavy-duty electric trucks; could Ram be the first in this segment while entering the half-ton class last?

This new Ram electric truck should have a pair of electric motors that will give this truck 4WD capabilities. The battery pack could offer up to 200 kWh and deliver up to 500 miles of driving range for this new full-size truck. If that happens, this truck will have the longest driving range in the market.

Ram expects this new half-ton truck to include an 800-volt architecture to increase the charging speed of the electric batteries. This truck should deliver class-leading numbers for towing, payload, range, and charging time. This might make up for how late this truck is to the EV party.

The new 2024 Ram 1500 EV should offer a starting price of $45,000. This price will put it right in line with other electric pickup trucks in the market.

When the 2024 model year rolls around with the new Ram 1500 EV, will this truck be too late or bring what we want in an electric truck? Will this new pickup solve the problems with towing and driving range or fall in line with other trucks? Unfortunately, we don’t have answers to these questions yet, but we will when this Ram pickup hits the market.

