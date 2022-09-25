Home Latest News BLACKPINK's Jennie Purges Her Alleged Private Instagram Account, As She Blocks Followers...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Purges Her Alleged Private Instagram Account, As She Blocks Followers … – Latest Tweet – LatestLY

By
Julia Martin
-

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Purges Her Alleged Private Instagram Account, As She Blocks Followers And Unfollows Everyonehttps://t.co/HCbb7EOFNx— Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source

Previous articleThree New Cryptocurrencies List Today – IBAT to the Moon? – Business 2 Community
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR