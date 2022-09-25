Everything to Know About Disney+ Day: Sign-Up Deals, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming Premiere, $5 Movies and More – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

The streamer’s annual celebration takes this week — and there’s much in store for House of the Mouse devotees both online and off, including a one-month promo for new subscribers.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the day that Disney devotees have been waiting for. The second annual Disney+ Day returns this Thursday ahead of the D23 Expo — and there’s a ton in store for superfans of Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and all things from the House of the Mouse, including a rare deal for new subscribers.

The annual celebration includes exclusive Disney+ content and releases for subscribers, such as the streaming premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and Pinocchio; new series and originals such Cars on the Road, Tierra Incógnita, Brie Larson’s hybrid docuseries Growing Up and National Geographic’s Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory; behind-the-scenes content such as Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return; and a new original short film, Remembering, by Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The Simpsons fanatics can enjoy Welcome to the Club, a new short about Lisa Simpson’s dream of being a princess, while fans of Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the gang can belt it out with new sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2.

Offline, AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with $5 screenings of Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Newsies, Cars and Thor: Ragnarok from Sept. 8 to 19 at select locations. Moviegoers will also get a free poster with their ticket to Disney+ screenings, and Disney+ subscribers can enjoy a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5.

Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney Resort in Florida are welcoming Disney+ subscribers to enter 30 minutes before opening on Sept. 8, and they’ll also get free Disney PhotoPass digital downloads at select photo studio locations within the parks. Both U.S. destinations will celebrate with character meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and other festivities, while Disneyland Paris will treat guests to special entertainment and more.

Of course, a Disney+ subscription is required to join the fun. The streamer is regularly $8 per month (or $80 annually), but new and eligible returning subscribers can get 75 percent off the first month. That brings the cost down to $2; after that, the monthly membership auto-renews at the regular price.

Another option is the Disney+ bundle, which is $14 to $20 per month and includes Hulu with or without ads and ESPN+. It’s worth noting that starting Dec. 8, the Walt Disney Co. is raising Disney+’s price to $8 monthly for the new ad-supported tier or $11 monthly (or $110 per year) for the ad-free option.

The Disney+ bundle will also change in December. Subscribers of the Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) package will see their monthly subscription increase to $15, but the bundle with ad-free Hulu will remain $20 per month.

Subscribers who get Disney+ through a Hulu with Live TV package (which includes more than 75 cable channels and ESPN+) will pay $70 per month for the ad-supported tier or $83 per month for the ad-free option starting in December. There will also be a new bundled plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $10 per month, and a sports-focused package with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $14 monthly.

One of the top questions surrounding Disney+ Day is whether the streamer will offer any deals to new subscribers. Walt Disney Co. hasn’t announced any sign-up promos; however, new subscribers of Hulu with Live TV (currently $70 per month with ads) can sign up for $50 per month for their first three months. After that, the package will start at $75 monthly starting Dec. 8.

Sign up for Disney+ here and read all of the news here.

