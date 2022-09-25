Deals: Save $100 on Apple's New M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro – MacRumors

New deals have emerged on both regular and custom configurations of the M2 MacBook Air today, as well as on the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. These sales can be found on Amazon, B&H Photo, and Expercom.

Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Expercom has a few custom configurations of this notebook on sale. You can get the M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/256GB SSD) for $1,299.00, down from $1,399.00. There’s also the M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00.

If you’re on the hunt for a regular configuration of the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon does have the 8GB RAM/256GB model for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. All of these prices represent lowest-ever prices on the new 2022 MacBook Air, and are in stock today.

For the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, Amazon, Expercom, and B&H Photo all have the 256GB notebook at $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. B&H Photo is the only retailer offering both Silver and Space Gray at this discounted price.



Overall, this is a second-best price on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

