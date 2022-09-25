Microsoft Viva Gets New Pulse Module And Other Updates – Petri.com

close
Don’t miss out on our next GET-IT conference about Virtual Desktop Infrastructure!
Register Now!
On-demand Conference
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure 1-Day Virtual Conference
New E-Book
Microsoft Teams Backup
Latest Whitepaper
7 Critical Reasons for Microsoft 365 Backup
New E-Book
4 Strategies for Cloud Storage Optimization
Home
Microsoft 365
Viva
Rabia Noureen
Sep 22, 2022
Microsoft has announced the integration of new apps and services in its Viva employee experience platform. The company is launching today a new app called Viva Pulse that enables team leads and managers to get regular employee feedback directly within Microsoft Teams.
“Viva Pulse uses smart templates and research-backed questions to help managers pinpoint what’s working well and where to focus, and also provides suggested learning and actions to address team needs. This is complementary and additive to robust company-wide engagement tools like Glint, which will be coming to Viva next year,” explained Jared Spataro, CVP for Modern Work at Microsoft.
Microsoft has also released some new Viva Goals integrations that should help to bring goals into the workflow of employees. Users can now check in and collaborate with their colleagues directly within the activity feed in Microsoft Teams.
Viva Goals is also getting new integrations with project management tools (such as Microsoft Project and Planner) to provide automatic updates. Employees can now connect to Power BI datasets to track Key Results and KPIs as well as leverage the Azure DevOps extension to finish work items.
Microsoft has added new features for Viva Engage to make it easier for managers to connect with employees. The new Leadership Corner in the app lets managers post news/surveys and create Ask Me Anything (AMA) events. It is also possible to use the dashboard to get real-time insights about key metrics and employee sentiments.
Additionally, this release brings a new Viva Amplify app that provides a unified hub to help managers plan, analyze, create and publish communications across an organization. Microsoft says that interested customers can sign up on this page to access Viva Amplify in private preview.
The Viva Engage app is getting a new “Answers in Microsoft Viva” feature that helps employees get their questions answered by subject matter experts. The AI-powered feature surfaces similar answers, popular solutions, and recommends relevant topics and experts. However, the new Answers in Viva experience will only be available for Viva suite subscribers within Viva Engage.
Microsoft has also released some updates to improve the Viva Learning experience available on LinkedIn. The company has launched a new LinkedIn Learning Hub that ensures a seamless navigation experience across both platforms.
Lastly, Microsoft announced that Viva Sales will become generally available on October 3. Going forward, Microsoft plans to release new features for existing Microsoft Viva apps. These include a new Viva Connections home experience that will provide a unified hub to access all the apps and services.
Moreover, Viva Briefing emails will let users get personalized productivity insights, recommendations, and other details directly within Microsoft Outlook. There is also a new People in Viva feature that will help to improve collaboration among team members based on common goals and interests. Microsoft says that these new features will begin rolling out to enterprise customers in early 2023.
More from Rabia Noureen
Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Loop Components to Outlook for Windows
Microsoft to Enable SMB Authentication Rate Limiter By Default in Windows 11
M365 Changelog: Dynamics 365 Unified Interface – Grid columns shrink when selecting a row
Petri Newsletters
Whether it’s Security or Cloud Computing, we have the know-how for you. Sign up for our newsletters here.
More in Viva
M365 Changelog: (Updated) Meeting effectiveness surveys and plans coming in the Microsoft Viva Insights app in Teams
Sep 22, 2022 | Rabia Noureen
Microsoft Viva Gets New Pulse Module And Other Updates
Sep 22, 2022 | Rabia Noureen
M365 Changelog: Microsoft Viva – New Admin tab interface in Viva Learning
Sep 21, 2022 | Rabia Noureen
M365 Changelog: Microsoft Viva – Viva Learning cards are available for the Viva Connections Dashboard
Sep 21, 2022 | Rabia Noureen
M365 Changelog: (Updated) Shared focus plan in Viva Insights
Sep 21, 2022 | Rabia Noureen
M365 Changelog: (Updated) Microsoft Viva – Recurring Time Booking for Breaks, Learning, and Message Catch Up in Viva Insights
Sep 21, 2022 | Rabia Noureen
Most popular on petri
Article saved!
Access saved content from your profile page. View Saved
Reach out
Learn More
Sitemap
Join The Conversation
Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.
Copyright ©2019 BWW Media Group
Terms and Conditions of Use
Microsoft Viva Gets New Pulse Module And Other Updates – Petri.com
close