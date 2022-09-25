Rivian reportedly delays R1T deliveries amid supply chain and quality issues – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rivian successfully launched production of the R1T, its first model, in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois. Digital Trends drove the electric truck in September 2021 and loved it, but a new report suggests it will take some time before many buyers can do the same.

Several members of the Rivian Forums wrote that a representative for the young company had reached out to inform them of delivery delays. One said that his estimated delivery date was pushed back from October 2021 to February 2022; he added that the Guide the company assigned him blamed the setback on supply chain-related issues. Another user who claims to have placed a reservation for the R1T in February 2019 also wrote that Rivian moved the estimated delivery date from October 2021 to February 2022. Interestingly, that customer added that the Guide blamed the delay on quality control-related issues, though problems with the supply chain were also partly to blame.

Reddit users reported similar delays. Some say their delivery date has shifted from October 2021 to April 2022.

Posting on Reddit, a user claiming to be an employee shed light on the issues that Rivian is experiencing on its production line. The user explained that while moving parts like the tonneau cover, the tailgate, and the gear tunnel are perfect, the firm is still trying to solve issues related to “bubbling plastic, some misaligned components, and a weird paint blotch.” They added that the phone key is “basically unusable” and really slow compared to the technology that Tesla offers. Clearly, there are still some kinks that need to be ironed out.

It’s worth noting that not every order has been pushed back. Some users reported that their order remained on track with no delays. Rivian hasn’t commented, but its website states that “all R1T and R1S Launch Edition pre-order holders will hear from their Guide by the end of November [2021] with their expected delivery timing.” We’ve reached out to the company, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

Beyond delays on the assembly line, when a reservation holder will receive his or her truck depends on a number of factors, including the date the order was placed, the charging infrastructure in the customer’s state or region, and the buyer’s proximity to a service center.

