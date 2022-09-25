Manipur to set up Sports Digital Experience Centre with Samsung India – EastMojo

EastMojo

Imphal: The Manipur government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung Data System India Pvt. Ltd. and Abhitech IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday, for setting up a world class “Sports Digital Experience Centre” as a part of Manipur Olympian Park and at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

The state government was represented by Special Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur Namoijam Kheda Varta Singh while the Samsung Data System India Pvt. Ltd. was represented by Director of Business Development, India & SAARC Tae Heun Kim and Abhitech IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. by CEO and Director Amit Mohan Srivastava. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh at the cabinet hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh stated that the Government was giving much emphasis on construction of Manipur Olympian Park so that younger generations and players could get motivated with the activities and achievements of the Olympians. He was also hopeful that the construction of Manipur Olympian Park would be completed within 100 days.

With the setting up of the Digital Experience Centre, various achievements of Olympians from Manipur will be digitally displayed making the public aware about their achievements. Achievements of other players will also be displayed at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. Such initiatives will help in improving and enhancing the performance of sporting talents through latest technologies like sports analytics, virtual reality and mixed reality among others. It will also motivate younger generations to opt sports as a career.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary V Vumlunmang, Director, Youth Affairs and Sports T Phulen, representatives of Samsung Data System India Pvt. Ltd. and Abhitech IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Members of Editor’s Guild Manipur and other officials were present during the MoU signing.

It may be mentioned that Manipur Olympians’ Park is being constructed at Sangaithel, where statues of the 19 Olympians will be installed as a mark of honour for their dedication in the field of games and sports.

