Nokia G60 5G gets a new Android 12 build with Camera version 2.0 – Nokiapoweruser

Nokia G60 5G is receiving a new Android 12 build with the August security update 2022 now. Check below for the Android 12 Build + August Security update size, list of markets and the update changelog for Nokia G60 5G.

On the basis of tips received from our readers, we will collate a list of markets for the Nokia G60 5G for which the new Android build and August security update is now available. So, do let us know if you have received the update in the comments section. You can also try the VPN trick for getting the update and see if it works.

The update for Nokia G60 5G brings Android 12 Build v1.100. The update is 180 MB in size. You will either be prompted to download this update, or you can check by going to Settings and searching system updates and then by checking for the update.



Nokia G60 5G is receiving new Android 12 Build along with the 2022 August Android security update. The changelog for new builds mentions the generic “improved system stability” and “UI enhancements”. But it also brings Camera 2.0 with new UI and Night Mode 2.0, it seems.



Here is what the August security update addresses as mentioned by Google on its official Security bulletin page.

The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could lead to remote code execution over Bluetooth with no additional execution privileges needed. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device, assuming the platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or if successfully bypassed.

