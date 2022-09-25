Snapdragon Galaxy S22 is also getting the third One UI 5.0 (Android 13) beta update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

It was rumored that Samsung might delay the release of the third One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22. However, against all odds, Samsung released the update yesterday in Europe and the UK. Now, the update has also been released in China and India.

The third One UI 5.0 beta update for the Galaxy S22 series comes with firmware version ending ZVI9. This is the first time the third One UI 5.0 beta update has been released to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new update has a download size of 1297.49MB, so it’s better if you download it on a Wi-Fi network. The new software includes the September 2022 security patch.

As per the changelog, Samsung has improved the smoothness of animations and transitions, which caused many issues in the previous software version. Samsung has also added immersive slideshows in the Stories section of the Gallery app. The company has also completely revamped the wallpaper customization section.

You can now long-press the lock screen directly to change the lock screen wallpaper, lock screen shortcuts, clock and date widget styling, and notifications customization. You can choose between six fonts and five widget stylings. You can even select custom solid or gradient colors for the clock and date widget on the lockscreen.

The new software also lets you disable the Auto Optimization feature in the Device Care app. Bugs related to the Calendar and Gallery widgets have been fixed as well. The company may have also fixed other minor bugs and improved the performance and stability of the devices. You can view all the changes in our dedicated video below.

