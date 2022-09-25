Alphabet Whale Trades For September 21 – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Benzinga

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $961,825 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,289,718.

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $122.5 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $122.5 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $707.2K 35 208 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $554.0K 478 0 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $539.3K 478 354 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $106.00 $190.4K 2.0K 2.1K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $122.50 $176.4K 7.1K 80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source