The 9 Best iPad Air Cases for 2022 – Popular Mechanics

Equipped for the first time with Apple’s powerful M1 chip—the same one in the iPad Pro and even some MacBooks—and featuring a beautiful Retina display, the 5th generation iPad Air is a powerful and pretty little machine—and one most owners would like to protect against drops and other forms of damage. The best way to do that is with a protective iPad Air case. The best iPad Air cases do more than just protect, however, with their designs working to complement your tablet’s features. With many styles, colors, and materials from which to choose, you can also find one that suits your personal style.

When choosing a case for your iPad Air, the main thing aside from price that you’ll want to consider is how you use (or want to use) your iPad. If you use it for work and writing emails, then a keyboard might come in handy. If you use yours to watch movies and TV shows, a kickstand or foldable cover that allows you to set it upright for viewing might be a better fit. And if you use your iPad with an Apple Pencil, look for a case that can hold it when not in use.

To compile the list below, we read through reviews from a number of respected publications including Best Products, AppleInsider, and Digital Trends to suss out the best iPad Air cases on the market. We cross-checked those publications’ top picks with user reviews then finalized our list to include a range of price points and different styles so that you can find the best iPad Air case for you.

OtterBox has earned a solid reputation for its device protection, and its Symmetry Series 360 Case is universally hailed as one of the best you can get for your fifth-generation iPad.

The streamlined case snaps on and features a folio cover to protect the screen, which can also be folded to use as a stand. The back is clear, which is especially nice if you get one of the new bright iPad colors, and it has a holder for your Apple Pencil, should you decide to get one.

It stands to reason that Apple would make solid cases for its iPads, and its basic Smart Folio case certainly offers quality protection. Available in eight colors, the case attaches to your iPad magnetically and can be folded to be used as a stand.

The Smart Folio is slim and light and automatically wakes your iPad Air upon opening and puts it to sleep when closing, making it a perfect combination of form and function—just as you would expect from Apple.

While we generally believe that you usually get what you pay for, this MoKo case proves that you don’t need to spend a lot to protect your iPad Air. While it may not provide the same level of protection as the OtterBox and Apple cases above, it will protect your screen and keep it from getting scratched. It also folds into a stand and has a sleep/wake function. Plus, you get 16 colors from which to choose.

If you plan to use your iPad Air in an industrial setting or if you’re particularly accident-prone, then the UAG Metropolis Series SE Folio Case is a good way to go.

It has been tested to meet military standards for drop protection, surviving 26 drops from four feet without damage to the iPad. But for all its toughness, it will add little weight to your iPad; it weighs under 10 ounces. It also has a handy holder for your Apple Pencil and folds into a stand.

It comes in black and a blue-ish shade called Mallard, but the olive green seems the most appropriate for this protective soldier.

If you want to take full advantage of your iPad Air’s M1 chip and get some serious work done, a keyboard case is a great option.

The Logitech Combo Touch is a great choice, especially if you don’t want to shell out the cash for Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The keyboard pairs with your iPad using the Smart Connector and has a large, multitouch trackpad and backlit keys. It has a fabric cover for protecting your screen, but is also detachable when you want to use your iPad as a tablet.

This case also features a kickstand for use with the keyboard or when you want to kick back and watch a movie or TV show.

Weighing less than 4 ounces, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro case is a lightweight, rugged option. It snaps on and has cutouts for accessing the fingerprint sensor and other controls. This case features Spigen’s Air Cushion technology to keep your iPad protected, and while it doesn’t have a front cover, it instead has a thick, raised edge to make sure your screen doesn’t crack should the tablet take a fall. It also has a built-in kickstand for propping it up.

If you want to use your iPad Air as a laptop replacement and you have the budget, then Apple’s Magic Keyboard is a great way to go. It features comfortable backlit keys, a trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, and a USB-C port. It attaches magnetically to your iPad and holds it at a raised angle for using with the keyboard. It closes like a folio case when not in use, making it a great mobile workstation option.

As its name suggests, the SwitchEasy Origami case can be folded into four different configurations for different viewing angles. This comes in handy if you use your iPad in multiple ways and also makes the case adaptable to different settings.

The folio case is compatible with your iPad’s sleep/wake function, and its soft leather outer covering makes it very pleasing to hold. It also provides plenty of protection, thanks to raised bumpers inside the case. Plus, its magnetic flap will securely hold your Apple Pencil.

Like the cases it makes for phones, Otterbox’s iPad version of its Defender series offers three layers of protection. It features an outer shell that detaches from the front to attach to the back when you’re using your iPad. This shell has rubber feet for using your tablet while positioned flat, as well as a kickstand for propping it up. Included in all this protection is also a clear screen protector, which is not as common on iPad cases as it is on phone cases.

All this protection does add quite a bit of bulk, however, so that’s a tradeoff to consider before purchasing. But if you need full protection, this is a good way to go.

