Elon Musk Promises Same-Hour Service For Tesla Customers – CarBuzz

Unfortunately, some customers' appointments are being pushed back by up to a month.

Tesla is aware that not only does it need to improve the reliability of its cars, but also the servicing experience. Unfortunately, not everything can be resolved via a convenient over-the-air update and, inevitably, customers will still need to take their cars into a service center at some point.

One customer who drives a Model 3 was left angered this month when not only was his appointment rescheduled, but he was also mistakenly charged $100. Apparently, this fee is because the appointment was changed within 24 hours of the scheduled time, a fault that lies with the automaker, not the customer. Elon Musk caught wind of the customer’s tweet and agreed that Tesla is liable for the fee in a situation like this.

“So Tesla gets to charge me $100 to change my appointment within 24 hours, but this appointment has been scheduled for 2 weeks and they’re just now telling me this?” tweeted the customer who goes by the name of Austin Hinson. “Service needs to be addressed.”

According to a screenshot posted by Hinson, Tesla requested the rescheduling due to a delay with the required parts arriving for his car. Although Hinson did receive an apology for the late notice, there is no explanation for the $100 charge.

Musk then jumped on Twitter to clarify that Hinson was correct: If Tesla itself changes appointments with less than 24 hours to go, the customer should be credited with $100. “Should be reciprocal,” added Musk.

Musk's response did little to improve Hinson's luck, though. A week after Hinson first made note of the $100 charge and rescheduled appointment, he posted an update saying that the parts had still not arrived and his appointment was once again pushed back to October 7, a month since he was originally scheduled to take in his vehicle.

Tesla's desire to improve the servicing experience has been seen in initiatives such as the latest self-diagnostic feature that picks up faults prior to a service. Musk also said earlier this year that it's the company's intention to have "same-hour service" for cars and that he would want to "apply Formula 1 pit crew techniques to Teslas." As for that same-hour service, Musk said days ago that Tesla is aiming to roll this out to over half of all complaints.

Finally, he added, "I am putting a lot of time personally into advancing Tesla service to make it awesome."

It’s great to see that Musk acknowledges that improvements are needed, but Tesla needs to go back to the basics with better communication, shorter wait times, and no unwarranted charges. Fewer actual faults per vehicle would also be welcome.

A quick look on Twitter and responses to Hinson’s case make it clear that he isn’t the only customer facing long waiting times for services or repairs. Another customer said he showed up three times before his Tesla service center had the necessary parts, and someone else said “90% of the appointments” he and his wife had were changed at the last minute.

As things stand right now, Tesla’s standard of servicing needs to catch up with the class-leading performance and range of its lineup.

