The 10th Annual Business Expo of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is on Sept 29 – BollyInside

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold its 10th Annual Business Expo sponsored by Surf Ride Solana Beach on Thursday, September 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, after putting it on pause for a few years. The community and local businesses get together for this event. The Country Club’s opulent poolside setting will be enjoyed by attendees as they tour over 30 distinctive local businesses for the evening, take in live entertainment from The Rockademy, and sample delectable cuisine from the participating local restaurants.

The “Idyllwild Cabin Getaway” award is a three-day, two-night stay for six people at “Strawberry Corner” on the creek, courtesy of Wisdom Properties. This $1,200 award will undoubtedly make someone’s day better.

People will receive a bingo card when they first enter the Expo, which they can complete by visiting the shops listed on the bingo card. After finishing, visitors will get a free lottery ticket with a chance to win fantastic prizes. The Surf Ride package, the Taste of Solana Beach award, and the “Idyllwild Cabin Getaway” reward are the three major prizes for the evening. The Surf Ride package, at over $700, comes with a surfboard, a beach chair, a towel, a t-shirt, and a cap. It is ideal for anyone who enjoys surfing. The “Taste of Solana Beach” prize winner will have the good fortune to get six days of dining for two at some of Solana Beach’s top eateries. This award, which is worth more than $800, will undoubtedly give everyone a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Business Expo’s best feature is that everyone is welcome to participate without needing a ticket or other payment. Even though admission to the event is free for all, attendees can buy additional raffle tickets for $5 to increase their chances of winning grand prizes and other prizes.

