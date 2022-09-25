[WATCH] Bitcoin Price History Bar Chart in the Last 8 Years (November 2014 – May 2022) – bitcoinke.io

Featured posts
The recent crypto crash continues to define the entire crypto space, especially for new entrants into the space.
Compared to the $60K high of bitcoin in recent history and its drop to below $30K, as of this writing, it is hard to imagine just how far bitcoin has come over the years.
With bitcoin dominance well above 40% in the overall cryptocurrency market, the above bar-chart animation shows bitcoin prices over the last 8 years.
The video highlights the progress of bitcoin’s value over time covering different ups and downs from November 2014 until the recent cryptocurrency crash in May 2022.
