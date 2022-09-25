Price drop: save $100 on Apple's M2 MacBook Air for a limited time – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Apple resellers are engaged in a price war on the 2022 MacBook Air just in time for back-to-school, with the standard model dipping to $1,099.
You can snap up the record low $1,099 price on the M2, 8GB, 256GB model in Starlight at B&H Photo and Amazon this week, with limited supply available at the reduced price. Free expedited shipping is available on orders shipped within the contiguous U.S. at B&H Photo.
Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama, meanwhile, has all four colors discounted to $1,099 in the standard configuration when you shop through this activation link* and supply promo code APINSIDER during checkout (step-by-step activation instructions can be found below). Starlight and Space Gray are in stock at press time, while Midnight and Silver are expected to ship soon.
Must click through pricing button and enter promo code APINSIDER in same browsing session.
If you would like additional storage and the upgraded M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, the higher end retail configuration with 8GB of memory is discounted to $1,399 in Space Gray at B&H Photo — or in any color option at Adorama with this special pricing link* and promo code APINSIDER. Both sets of M2 MacBook Air deals represent a $100 discount off Apple’s MSRP — with easy price comparison at your fingertips in our M2 MacBook Air Price Guide.
The same APINSIDER coupon at Adorama also knocks $40 off AppleCare for the M2 MacBook Air, which brings the cost of the 3-year extended protection plan down to $189. Just look for the option to add AppleCare to the system in your Adorama shopping cart.
To activate the APINSIDER code, simply follow the steps below.
