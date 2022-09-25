Digi announced iPhone 14 series pre-order date, coming with PhoneFreedom 365 – TechNave



It was only a matter of time before our local telcos announce their upcoming iPhone 14 series plans. Digi was the first one to post the news and just as the pre-order date for Malaysia, the company will also do the same on 16 September 2022 at 12:01 AM.

Although it’s highlighting the iPhone 14 Pro, rest assured that the rest of the iPhone 14 models will definitely be there (but depending on which model and colour). A quick visit to Digi’s promotional page also reveals that the iPhone 14 series will be tied to the Digi PhoneFreedom 365 on the pre-order launch day.



Typically, the Digi PhoneFreedom 365 features a 0% interest rate, RM0 upfront payment and an add-on 365 Phone Protection. Of course, getting the highest Digi Postpaid plan would offer the lowest iPhone 14 model rate per month. Digi consumers can also opt for an all-in plan.

Other telcos such as Celcom, Maxis and U Mobile will announce their iPhone 14 plans soon enough on 16 September 2022. So until then, stay tuned for more trending tech news at TechNave.com.

Rate & Review now via the TechNave APP and win yourself a branded new smartphone weekly.

Download the TechNave App Now: http://onelink.to/technave

Follow the latest Tech News and Gadget Reviews

Compare Gadget Specs

Get the best Prices from Nearby Retail stores

Win FREE smartphones from the weekly Giveaway.

Donwload now from:



For many Malaysians, this is a week we’ve been highly anticipating. We not only get a holiday on 16 September 2022 but also have the iPhone 14 series pre-order. If that’s you and you’ve been keeping an eye out for these then you might be in luck.

Like the previous generation, the Apple iPhone 14 series has four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Plan to get one of them? Then check out these pre-order deals from TMT by Thunder Match!

The iPhone 14 series is definitely the talk of the day. With the usual jokes and memes, criticisms and excitement going around, there’s still no doubt that the iPhone is one of the most popular devices to get in Malaysia. While it doesn’t seem there are many changes from the iPhone 13 series, we beg to differ.

If you missed watching the livestream and just want a summary, we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, here are the 7 new features of the iPhone 14 series that seem lackluster, but are secretly great improvements (technically speaking).

Home | Mobile Phone | iPad & Tablets | Cameras & Camcorders | News | Reviews

copyright © 2021 TechNave.com, a part of Media Prima Group. | About Us | Contact Us | Advertise Here | Privacy Policy | Mobile Site

source