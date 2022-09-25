John Richmond Says “Loads Of Big News” Coming Shiba Inu Way – The Crypto Basic – The Crypto Basic



Shiba Inu Community Gets Curious as John Richmond is Building a Buzz for Upcoming Milan Fashion Week 2022.

window.coinzilla_display = window.coinzilla_display || [];

var c_display_preferences = {};

c_display_preferences.zone = “325fe079eb73cc7840”;

c_display_preferences.width = “300”;

c_display_preferences.height = “250”;

coinzilla_display.push(c_display_preferences);



Sir John Richmond, an official in-real-life (IRL) business partner of Shiba Inu (SHIB), is ready to build a buzz with his new collection and loads of big news as Milan Fashion Week is just about to start.

John Richmond, a famous English designer based in Italy, recently posted a tweet and announced that he is ready to display his new collection in the upcoming Milan Fashion Week starting from September 20th, 2022.

In addition, Shiba Inu’s official IRL business partner created curiosity among Shiba Inu Community by saying he would come up with “loads of big news” at the event and asked the Community a question: “What do you expect from this fashion week?”

While specifying his target Community, he also added the hashtags “#legendsliveforever, #SHIB, #ShibaJohnRichmond” in his tweet.

Milan fashion week is just around the corner and the city is already building buzz.

Sir #JohnRichmond is ready to present his new collection with loads of big news coming your way.

What do you expect from this fashion week?#LegendsLiveForever #SHIB #fashion #ShibaJohnRichmond

— John Richmond (@JRichmondstyle) September 15, 2022

Shiba Inu Ecosystem and John Richmond entered into a strategic partnership to change the course of the fashion industry on February 28, 2022. The partnership enabled John Richmond to create 10,000 John Richmond SHIB NFTs in exchange for the showcase of the special SHIB x John Richmond collection in the upcoming Fashion Shows organized in Milan, Italy –especially during Milan Fashion Weeks. The collection will later be available in every John Richmond store worldwide.

Here’s What Can Be Expected From Upcoming Milan Fashion Week (20-26 September 2022):

To some extent, the former reports and announcements related to SHIB x John Richmond can help us answer John Richmond’s recently asked question: “What do you expect from this fashion week?”



Public Disclosure of John Richmond’s Store in SHIB: The Metaverse:

John Richmond might publicly disclose virtual land buying for its store in SHIB: The Metaverse.

On April 19th, John Richmond expressed his desire to buy a virtual land for its store in SHIB: The Metaverse via tweet. Following the tweet, John Richmond remained tight-lipped and hasn’t shared any news regarding the acquisition. Therefore, at the event, we can expect John Richmond to make public the acquisition of virtual land for its store in SHIB: The Metaverse and share more details about it.

Exclusive “SHIB x John Richmond” Clothing Line’s Presentation:

John Richmond might unveil the first-ever exclusive SHIB x John Richmond clothing line.

Later on April 30th, the Shiba Inu team was reported to commence negotiations with top supermodels to wear different John Richmond brands featuring SHIB designs. However, the team didn’t disclose the names of these supermodels but provided the Shiba Inu Community with a hint that all these supermodels have a large fanbase globally.

One month later, on June 5th, a few images of exclusive #SHIB “tags” became public via the official SHIB Growth Breed member, MILKSHAKE, suggesting that John Richmond is close to unveiling the first-ever SHIB x John Richmond clothing line.

Following this, at the end of the month of August, a 62-year-old English Fashion Designer finally showcased an illustration of his iconic partnership with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem.

Considering all the above pin-points provided by Shiba Inu’s team and John Richmond via announcements, we can conclude that the new collection that John Richmond will present at the upcoming Milan Fashion Week is related to “SHIB x John Richmond.”

However, we can just assume all the possible announcements at the moment. Only time will tell what is actually there in John Richmond’s mystery box for the Shiba Inu Community.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Get Updated with All The latest Crypto News, Articles, Reviews, Analysis and much more. Delivered Every Monday.

© TheCryptoBasic 2022-All Rights Reserved

source