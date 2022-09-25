Realme unveils international roadmap for Android 13, GT2 Pro is first in line – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Yordan 19 September 2022

Realme already shared its plans for Android 13/Realme UI 4.0 updates in China, and today Madhav Sheth, President of Realme International, revealed the roadmap for the global audience.

First in line is the Realme GT2 Pro, as it is already gathering users for Early Access, and by the end of the month it will be followed by the GT Neo 3 and the vanilla GT2.

The new OS has Realme UI 4.0 on top but the interface hasn’t been officially launched and that’s why Sheth decided to speak only about Android. These dates are for Early Access rollout, meaning the rollout of the final stable version will be a few weeks after the listed time.

Realme UI 4.0 was rumored to arrive on September 15, but we haven’t heard anything in the last five days. However, since the early access package is already hitting some testers and tech enthusiasts, the launch is clearly around the corner. We’ll hope to learn more in the upcoming days.

They important on stable OS so maybe they late update os but os very stable and rare bugs , or they wait ColorOS to upgrade *don't forget Realme UI based ColorOS , so if colorOS late update os based on colorOS will be impacted.

i aggre with this , OS no important but security more and most important

I agree. They should at the very least role out security patches for at least 3-4 years. OS updates aren't that important anyway.

