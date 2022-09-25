How To Cancel Netflix From Any Device? – Tech News Today

Although Netflix is popular streaming media, its subscription process is still a problem for users. Many users have reported receiving recurring Netflix subscriptions on their devices.

If you are in a similar situation, you may want to cancel Netflix subscription from your device. However, the steps to cancel a subscription might vary according to the device.

So, to clear your confusion, we will guide you through the entire process to cancel Netflix on a website, Smartphones, streaming media, and gaming consoles.

Table of Contents

If you are using Netflix on your PC, you can cancel the subscription from the website. You can do it from your Account Settings page on your Netflix profile.

Check out the steps given below:

The easiest way to cancel Netflix on Android is from the Netflix app itself. Besides, you can cancel your subscription from your Google Account.

You can follow the steps for Android below:

There are several ways to cancel Netflix subscriptions on iOS.You can cancel from Safari, settings, and App Store. Check out the steps given below.

While canceling Netflix Subscription on the Streaming Media Players, deleting the app is not enough. You must manually cancel it.

You can follow the steps given below:

On Roku TV

You can cancel your Netflix Subscription from the gaming console itself. Or by launching the gaming website on your PC. You can follow whichever method seems simplest for you. Moreover, depending on the gaming consoles, the steps might vary. So, for your reference, we have mentioned the steps for PlayStation below.

You can restart your Netflix Subscription anytime from the same Account page you canceled your subscription. If you subscribed to Netflix from a third party, you could contact them to restart your subscription.

For an inactive Netflix account, Netflix will ask you to restart your membership when you login into your account. Moreover, it will change your billing date. Similarly, for an active Netflix account, you can click on the Restart your Membership option from your Account page. Resuming a subscription will not change the billing date.

