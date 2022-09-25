What's New On Disney+ | She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (US) – What's On Disney Plus

It’s Thursday, which means Disney+ subscribers in the United States have got a brand new episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” to enjoy.

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

In this episode, Jen is a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding; a stressful event compounded y uniquely She-Hulk issues.

The first five episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” are available to stream now on Disney+, along with today’s sixth episode.

