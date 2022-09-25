FIFA Releases Genesis NFTs on Eve of World Cup – The Defiant – DeFi News

Get the 5-minute newsletter keeping 73K+ crypto innovators in the loop.

© Defiant Media Inc 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports NFTs and ApeCoin Staking Hit the News This Week

By: yyctrader

More than half the world’s population watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and with the 2022 edition in Qatar just two months away, football’s governing body is throwing NFTs into the mix.

The FIFA+ Collect platform went live on Sept. 22 with its Genesis Drop, a collection of 532,980 packs containing historical highlights from past FIFA events.

The NFT platform leverages the Algorand blockchain, a proof-of-stake network that became FIFA’s official blockchain partner in May.

The packs are priced at $4.99 apiece and each contains three randomly selected highlights, or what the platform calls ‘moments.’

Aficionados can purchase packs using credit cards or USDC-A on the Algorand network.

Staking for APE, the Ethereum-based utility token issued by the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT ecosystem, will launch on Oct. 31, according to Horizen Labs.

APE holders chose Horizen to build the staking platform after it was approved by the DAO earlier this year. 175M APE tokens amounting to 17.5% of the supply will be distributed as staking rewards over three years.

Two collections from the Renga project generated a combined 4,300 ETH ($5.8M) in secondary volume on OpenSea this week.

Japan-based illustrator DirtyRobot is behind the collection of 10,000 characters that will play a role in “the wider stories of RENGA,” according to the project’s OpenSea page.

Renga Black Boxes, which were minted in June, serve as mint passes for the characters and are burned when utilized.

The floor price of the collection stands at 1.1 ETH ($1,500), and the highest recorded sale so far is RENGA #8017, pictured above, which changed hands for 14 ETH ($19,000) on Sept. 13.

Secondary sales volumes continue their abysmal streak, with just $123M traded in the week ending September 19. Volume in dollar terms has now dropped for six straight weeks.

Get the 5-minute newsletter keeping 75K+ crypto innovators in the loop.

Rahul Nambiampurath•

Samuel Haig•

Samuel Haig•

Samuel Haig•

yyctrader•

Advertisement

source