Bitcoin Finds Relief From a Past Record High in 2017 – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.
Simulcast of Bloomberg Television
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan
China’s $1 Trillion Trade Boom Won’t Stop Yuan Slide, Macquarie Says
McDonald’s Hikes Japanese Menu Prices on Plunging Yen, Inflation
Courbit-Led Group Offer €20 Per Share For M6 Stake
These Are the Best Airlines of 2022, According to Travelers
Flight Orders Out of Hong Kong Leap 400%; Up 7,300% to Osaka
Bolsonaro, Lula Enter Final Week Before Presidential Election
Mozambique’s Nyusi Re-elected as Leader of Ruling Party
Nigeria to Allow Savers to Dip Into Pension Funds for Mortgages
Americans Are Tapping Home Equity Despite Jump in Rates
Rodgers Throws for 2 TDs, Packers Hold Off Brady, Bucs 14-12
Spieth Goes 5-0 as Americans Rule Presidents Cup Again
The Detroit of Asia Now Wants a Shot at EVs
Shinzo Abe’s Funeral Furor Is Japan’s Most Unedifying Debate
We’re Drawing the Wrong Lesson From the Third Energy Crisis
To Find Success at Work, Match Your Job With Your Personality
US Is Inflating Its Debt Away After Unprecedented Spending Binge
Columbia Business School Reimagines Its Future With a New Campus
Labour Pledges 13,000 New Officers in ‘Return to Neighbourhood Policing’
Dissident: ‘Iranian Women Are Furious’ Over Headscarf Death
Powerful Typhoon Leaves 5 Rescuers Dead in North Philippines
Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals
Pop-Up Libraries Are Helping Melbourne Move on From Lockdowns
Why This Newly Constructed Apartment Building Looks ‘Historic’
The Building Game That Doesn’t Let You Build
One Bitcoin Equals One Bitcoin Becomes the Narrative as the Drop Gets ‘Too Painful’
Crypto DAOs and Their Token Holders Aren’t Safe From the CFTC
Cryptocurrencies Extend Drop as ‘Tough Environment’ Culls Demand
Bitcoin Finds Relief From a Past Record High in 2017 – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.