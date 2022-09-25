Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will a New Vision Take the SHIB Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Shiba Inu price predictions are in focus amid reports of upcoming features for the token

Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) is up just more than 3% in the last 24 hours, trading for .001089 cents per token. A recent report stated the cryptocurrency will be getting multiple new features. In the wake of the report, multiple websites have, for the most part, issued upbeat long-term Shiba Inu price predictions.

According to CoinDesk, a publication that focuses on cryptocurrency news, a lead developer associated with Shiba Inu says that several new features for the currency will be released. Among the new features being created for Shiba Inu are a decentralized stablecoin called SHI and a reward token. According to the lead developer, SHI “seems to avoid the issues found in other moonshots.” Shiba Inu’s stablecoin is expected to debut in 2022.

The reward token, called TREAT, “will be tied to the Shiba Collectible Card Game,” Coindesk reported. The lead developer stated that the token would help balance the stablecoin.

According to Coindesk, Shiba Inu is the second-most popular dog-themed cryptocurrency after Dogecoin. It has already created a decentralized exchange called ShibaSwap, and ecosystem tokens BONE and LEASH.

GovCapital expects the currency’s value to reach .0083958 cents in a year. DigitalCoinPrice predicts Shiba Inu will climb to at least .00139 cents in 12 months, while WalletInvestor expects it to change hands for .00589 cents in a year’s time.

So far this year, Shiba Inu has trended sharply downward in accordance with most other cryptocurrencies. In the last three months, the coin’s value has tumbled 54%, while so far this year it has lost 66% of its value.

Shiba Inu, however, has rebounded slightly recently. In the last five days, it’s up 11.2%, and it has climbed nearly 10% in its last month of trading.

