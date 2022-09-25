How do collisions of rocks with planets help planets evolve? 26 September – The National Tribune

Planetary scientist Katarina Miljkovic is available to discuss the nature of planets in Newcastle this week. She will give a free public talk on Wednesday 28 September. It’s part of a national tour of public and school talks promoting opportunities for women in physics.

Associate Professor Katarina Miljkovic thinks the answers lie in studying how asteroids, comets and meteors bombarded the planets in the past, changing the surface conditions.

She works at Curtin University’s Space Science and Technology Centre and School of Earth and Planetary Sciences and uses data from several NASA missions.

“Space is not empty, and we always have rocks from space hitting planetary bodies,” says Katarina.

“Tiny collisions and large-scale impact events helped shape the planets.”

The Earth is hit by a few larger objects, and tens of thousands of smaller meteors per day. Some of them are pieces of other planets.

Katarina was a co-author on a recent paper that traced the source of a Mars meteorite that crashed into Africa. The team identified the crater on Mars that was the source of the meteorite and showed that it was made of ancient Mars crust.

Deep impact

Katarina will talk about impact events, planetary evolution and more in her free talks to schools, universities, and the general public around Australia.

She will explain how she uses computer modelling to understand the mechanics of how large rocks hit the surface of planets, setting off quakes and forming craters. She will also describe how her modelling compares with the data she gets from billion-dollar space missions.

“Receiving data from space is a heck of a job,” according to the planetary scientist, who often receives data that no-one has seen before.

Most recently Katarina has been working with the NASA InSight mission to understand quakes recorded by an instrument onboard a robotic explorer parked on the surface of Mars.

In a paper released last week, InSight reported that it had detected four impact events from meteoroids that crashed on Mars between 2020 and 2021 using seismic and sound waves. It is the first time impacts have been detected on Mars using such information. They hope the data will also give important information about the interior structure of the planet.

Katarina’s talks are part of her responsibilities after winning the 2022 Women in Physics Lectureship. The lectureship is awarded annually by the Australian Institute of Physics to recognise significant contributions by a woman to advancing physics.

Katarina’s talk tour started at the end of May and runs through to December at venues in NSW, ACT, QLD, VIC, TAS, SA, and WA.

Newcastle event

Katarina will be giving a free public talk on Wednesday 28 September at the University of Newcastle (Callaghan Campus), 7pm. All are welcome.

F

26 Sep 2022 2:45 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:45 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:39 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:39 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:39 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:33 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:30 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:24 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:24 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:24 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:24 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:21 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:15 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:15 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:15 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:15 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:12 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:12 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:06 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:06 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 2:00 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:54 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:54 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:48 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:48 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:45 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:45 pm AEST

26 Sep 2022 1:45 pm AEST

Based in Toowoomba QLD, The National Tribune provides 24/7 free live coverage of important events and developments in Australia and the Pacific region leveraging real-time open-source intelligence. We endeavor to give the Australian community greater transparency and access to government information and other developments free from encroaching corporate, ideological or any other interests/influences. More

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of Country throughout Australia and their continuing connection to land, culture and community.

© 2022 – The National Tribune Australia

source