Big Eyes, Elrond, And Decentraland – Crypto Projects Worth Your Investment In 2022 With Their Spectacular Use Cases – NewsBTC

Blockchain technology has experienced immense growth since the creation of the first cryptocurrency years ago. Today, blockchain technology is pioneering the advancements of the metaverse with virtual reality spaces like Decentraland (MANA) and consolidating the features of decentralized finance with platforms like Elrond (EGLD). Big Eyes (BIG) is the meme coin amassing wealth for its users through Defi and saving the world’s biggest ecosystem.

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the biggest innovations still developing and attracting several crypto enthusiasts worldwide. The possibilities that the Metaverse has opened with a platform like Decentraland (MANA) have been deemed the future of the web, and crypto projects are aligning with it. Big Eyes (BIG) also aligns with the web of the future, and it wants to take several enthusiasts along on that journey with it.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community project dedicated to generating wealth for its users by leveraging Defi’s benefits. It unites this community with the common goal of saving the ocean. In addition, the project has a charity wallet that holds a considerable percentage of BIG tokens to support ocean-saving charities to help preserve our water sanctuaries. The Big Eyes ecosystem aims to achieve these aims with a host of features incorporated by the developers.

The Elrond (EGLD) platform rewards individuals who network with computers to keep smart contracts running, reducing transaction fees and boosting scalability. Elrond (EGLD) keeps the Defi concept attractive, profitable, and scalable in conjunction with several other platforms. As a result, it has built a reputation for itself and become one of the high-value cryptocurrencies in the crypto market.

However, Defi is still in its infancy and only accessible to a small percentage of the world population. As Big Eyes (BIG) hopes to leverage the benefits of Defi to enrich its users, it hopes to simplify the Defi concept and make it much more accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. As a result, the Big Eyes (BIG) platform has tutorials, how-to’s, swap mechanisms, and back-end systems on everything related to Defi.

These guides will unravel whatever mystery shrouds decentralized finance and will make cryptocurrency adoption better over time.

Big Eyes will use NFTs and merchandise to raise awareness for its ocean-saving goal, fundraise, and accrue value to its ecosystem.



Big Eyes (BIG) is passionate about saving the ocean and water sanctuaries to protect nature, avoid natural disasters, and keep aquatic food continuously available for consumption. The platform has set aside a charity wallet that holds BIG tokens and will support the causes of ocean-saving charities with contributions. However, its contribution is not the only influence it’ll have on saving the ocean.

Big Eyes (BIG) also plans to use NFTs to create awareness and fundraise towards the goal. This will include an NFT marketplace that holds aquatic-themed NFTs, promoted to attract the attention of crypto users and bring more value to the ecosystem. These NFTs will also serve as passes to Big Eyes events, where users can access several incentives offered by the Big Eyes (BIG) team.

This ecosystem holds a lot of potentials and looks promising with its stellar features. You can enjoy these benefits and explore the ecosystem by buying Big Eyes (BIG) tokens. You should use your laptop/desktop when you follow these steps to buy BIG tokens.

Big Eyes (BIG) seeks to be the meme coin that’ll give you massive returns for your investment in it. So, come aboard this profitable train by buying BIG tokens today!





