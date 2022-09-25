All the Latest News From Disney, Universal, and Other Theme Parks – Gizmodo

Welcome to a new space where we explore the latest in realms you can visit that make the worlds of entertainment real through theme parks, pop-ups, cinematic destinations, immersive installations, themed food, and inspired libations.

This week let’s run down the news coast to coast, from Universal Studios Orlando to Walt Disney World in Florida , then across to Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland in California . We’ve got some international detours to the UK for a very cool Secret Cinema X Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy immersive screening series, to Japan with Studio Ghibli theater news, and to Disneyland Paris for some 30th anniversary festivities.

2 / 7

Universal Studios’ Mardi Gras is in full swing, and if you’ve only visited during Halloween Horror Nights and Grinchmas there is no way to prepare you for the festive fever dream of this event. This year’s theme is very retro space age layered atop the traditional Mardi Gras food booths and bead throwing parades. It was maybe the best way to experience it as a sci-fi nerd who really loved the nostalgic kitschy futuristic details on the floats and vintage mod costuming on the parade dancers. It was such a great way to end the night after jumping around both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Speaking of aliens, Universal Studios is still the only place you can help E.T. get back to his home planet on the best dark ride inspired by Spielberg’s classic, or join the Men in Black on an agent- training session armed with laser blasters to take on an invasion. And a trip to the park would not be complete without making sure to do classic attractions like the Horror Makeup Show with its campy demonstration of how iconic monsters were made.

Over at Islands of Adventure and just in time for Jurassic World: Dominion you can ride the Velocicoaster, the newest thrill ride based on the Amblin franchise. It includes a queue that transports you to the park in Jurassic World complete with breathing and blinking raptors in their paddock. Those very clever girls who run beside you as you’re strapped in with the most minimalist lap guard that somehow keeps you seated while you float through loops up to a massive drop. ( I would not personally know, I opted out after seeing the cool set pieces and watched my partner fly above me.)

At the end of the night Universal Studios closes with a live concert included with admission. Diana Ross took the stage during my visit and it felt like we were beamed up to Planet Disco.

Check out the full Mardi Gras line up here!

Here’s an IG reel recap of the Universal’s Horror Makeup Show.

Watch an awesome behind the scenes making of the Velocicoaster with ride designers and Jurassic World Franchise producer Frank Marshall and director Colin Trevorrow.

3 / 7

All that really needs to be said about Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser that hasn’t been already is that Poe Dameron, Oscar Isaac himself, stepped aboard the Halcyon—proof that no one’s ever really gone. The actor who really seemed like he was done during the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker press tour showed up on opening weekend of the experience.

As seen in a fun YouTube video from Disney Parks, Isaac has really renewed hope that he’s at least on speaking terms with Lucasfilm to explore where we might see Dameron next. Listen, I know he just pushed buttons and wielded a lightsaber with childlike glee. That’s enough for me from his previous position of looking like he was never coming back again. And whether it’s a movie or a show—please don’t let it take as long as it did for Ewan McGregor to get to do Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In other Lucasfilm- related news, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular recently opened back up at Hollywood Studios. Having never seen it before, it was pretty impressive to see a fun demo of how stunt work gets made in the movies but with a whole lotta action hero (and heroine!) attitude.

Growing up on the Indy movies, the behind the scenes premise with earnest sentimentality and humor really appealed to me; I’m glad there is something to continue to expose the kids, whose parents maybe dragged them to see it but who were IN by the opening boulder sequence, to the property until James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5.

There’s still no official opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind but here’s a look at the ride’s vehicle- loading station.

It’s Flower and Garden season at Walt Disney World!

Close-up look at the TRON: Lightcycle Run c onstruction progress

4 / 7

In case you missed it, Universal Studios Hollywood has recently announced that 2023 will see the opening of Super Nintendo World on the West Coast. In the meantime, there will be a special Nintendo- themed shop inside the park filled with exclusive merch in anticipation for the immersive lands arrival.

Recently, Halloween Horror Night ’s John Murdy announced that ground has been broken on the first maze but did not reveal for what movie. On Twitter he clarified that the early start was due to “all the challenges of the last couple years.”

Weekend crowds are drawing to Citywalk LA for the release of The Batman at the Universal Cinema AMC, which houses one of the last remaining true IMAX screen s on the West Coast. Packed showings during opening weekend spoke for the record- breaking box office numbers. So did sold-out Batman cowl popcorn buckets.

HHN director plays a game on Twitter: what horror franchises just can’t be a maze.

Super Nintendo World Announcement!

Check out this The Batman– themed drink!

5 / 7

Looks like “ the Dip” was finally used to erase Toontown, as the land no longer appears on the MyDisneyExperience App. Don’t worry, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is still set to return when the newly revamped area re-opens with the west coast debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway (WDW’s Hollywood Studios already features this attraction). Permanent closures from the previous iteration of the land do include Gadget Coaster, Goofy’s Playhouse, and Donald’s Boat.

Disney’s California Adventure is currently hosting its Food and Wine Festival and the return of Soarin’ Over California (that orange smell! ). Also worth mentioning: a rt pieces from the Festival of the Arts event have been popping up at both Off the Page in Hollywood Land and Wonderground Galleries at Downtown Disney. So here’s your chance at another shot at sold-out pieces from the East C oast fest like Ann Shen’s Beauty and the Beast inspired “Stories of Far Off Places” piece (which I spent two days trying to track down only to find unexpectedly at DCA during a recent trip).

Both parks have recently announced the return of select parades and Nighttime Spectaculars. Kicking off April 22, 2022 are the “Main Street Electrical Parade” (with a new float featuring Encanto faves) and the “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular at Disneyland park. They’re joined by “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure park. “Fantasmic!” is slated to come back to the Rivers of America at Disneyland on May 28, 2022.

Disney artist signings at Wonderground Gallery West Coast debut of art.

Meet Mirabel from Encanto at Disnevland!

Stan Lee commemorative plaque placed at Avengers Campus.

6 / 7

Disneyland Paris has kicked-off its 30th anniversary festivities.

Tickets go on sale March 14 , 2022 for Secret Cinema x Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Immersive Experience, which opens August 2022 in London, UK.

Check out this Kingdom Hearts room tour from the TDR Explorer at Tokyo Disneyland Resort.t

First look at Ghibli’s Spirited Away stage adaptation which is touring Japan:

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

7 / 7

source