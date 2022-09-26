TikTok's Answer To BeReal Launches In Multiple Countries After US Debut – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple ( – Benzinga

TikTok’s answer to BeReal has reportedly begun to appear as a standalone app in several countries.

What Happened: TikTok Now was launched in some regions outside the United States on Sept. 18, reported TechCrunch, citing data from digital and mobile intelligence provider Sensor Tower.

Data indicates that the independent app began to appear among the Top 100 iPhone Social Networking apps in Madagascar, Mozambique, Kenya, Malta, and Singapore.

The app was ranked among the top 500 iPhone Social Networking apps in 38 nations such as Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Vietnam, and Israel.

Sensor Tower data showed that the app’s Android version was live in Bermuda. The iPhone is sold by Apple Inc AAPL, while Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG makes the Android mobile operating system.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: On Sept. 15, TikTok introduced the BeReal rival app as an experiment. The ByteDance-owned short-form video company said it would make TikTok Now available inside the TikTok app in the United States.

In other regions, the company said it could make the feature available as a standalone app.

BeReal asks its users to share a quick photo once a day and utilizes a phone’s front and back cameras simultaneously. The app prioritizes spontaneity over image consciousness.

Meta Platforms, Inc META is already working on a similar feature on its Instagram platform called “IG Candid Challenges.”

