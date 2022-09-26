Samsung Tapped to Support Comcast's 5G Connectivity Efforts – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Open kick starts the trading day, breaking down what’s moving markets and why. Francine Lacqua and Tom Mackenzie live from London bring you an action-packed hour of news no investor in Europe can afford to miss.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

A 9-year-old fascinated with robots now runs his own company with a full-time staff of adults who help teach other children about robotics. A baseball fanatic has created an enterprise that sends out subscription boxes full of baseball gear on a monthly basis, from training equipment to sunflower seeds. And finally, meet the young men who, with the help of music superstar Drake, help people get into the increasingly lucrative world of professional online gaming.

Unilever CEO Bows Out, GSK Gets New CFO: The London Rush

Credit Suisse Working On Asset Sales as Part of New Strategy

John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, South Korea Says

From Courts to the City, UK Barristers Mind The £150,000 Gap

New iPhone’s Initial China Sales Lag Predecessor, Jefferies Says

Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Three Weeks After Launch

Amazon Plans Second Prime Day in Appeal to Deal-Hungry Shoppers

Cabinet Minister Smith Says UK Focused on Growth Package

Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Russians to Dodge Mobilization

Nigeria to Allow Savers to Dip Into Pension Funds for Mortgages

Americans Are Tapping Home Equity Despite Jump in Rates

Rodgers Throws for 2 TDs, Packers Hold Off Brady, Bucs 14-12

Lawrence, Jaguars Rout Ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10

Meloni’s Influence Could Be Greater in Europe Than at Home

Beware the ‘Cover Curse:’ How to Tell When a Market Meltdown Is Overdone

Why Investors Are Facing Even More Market Instability

Debt Defaults Are a Stress Test for China’s Soft Power Strategy

To Find Success at Work, Match Your Job With Your Personality

US Is Inflating Its Debt Away After Unprecedented Spending Binge

Labour Pledges 13,000 New Officers in ‘Return to Neighbourhood Policing’

Dissident: ‘Iranian Women Are Furious’ Over Headscarf Death

Pakistan Floods Raise Fears of Hunger After Crops Wrecked

Cuba Prepares Evacuations as Strengthening TS Ian Nears

Pop-Up Libraries Are Helping Melbourne Move on From Lockdowns

Why This Newly Constructed Apartment Building Looks ‘Historic’

The Building Game That Doesn’t Let You Build

One Bitcoin Equals One Bitcoin Becomes the Narrative as the Drop Gets ‘Too Painful’

Crypto DAOs and Their Token Holders Aren’t Safe From the CFTC

Cryptocurrencies Extend Drop as ‘Tough Environment’ Culls Demand

source