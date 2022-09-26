Samsung Tapped to Support Comcast's 5G Connectivity Efforts – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Open kick starts the trading day, breaking down what’s moving markets and why. Francine Lacqua and Tom Mackenzie live from London bring you an action-packed hour of news no investor in Europe can afford to miss.
A 9-year-old fascinated with robots now runs his own company with a full-time staff of adults who help teach other children about robotics. A baseball fanatic has created an enterprise that sends out subscription boxes full of baseball gear on a monthly basis, from training equipment to sunflower seeds. And finally, meet the young men who, with the help of music superstar Drake, help people get into the increasingly lucrative world of professional online gaming.
Unilever CEO Bows Out, GSK Gets New CFO: The London Rush
Credit Suisse Working On Asset Sales as Part of New Strategy
John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different
Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, South Korea Says
From Courts to the City, UK Barristers Mind The £150,000 Gap
New iPhone’s Initial China Sales Lag Predecessor, Jefferies Says
Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Three Weeks After Launch
Amazon Plans Second Prime Day in Appeal to Deal-Hungry Shoppers
Cabinet Minister Smith Says UK Focused on Growth Package
Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Russians to Dodge Mobilization
Nigeria to Allow Savers to Dip Into Pension Funds for Mortgages
Americans Are Tapping Home Equity Despite Jump in Rates
Rodgers Throws for 2 TDs, Packers Hold Off Brady, Bucs 14-12
Lawrence, Jaguars Rout Ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
Meloni’s Influence Could Be Greater in Europe Than at Home
Beware the ‘Cover Curse:’ How to Tell When a Market Meltdown Is Overdone
Why Investors Are Facing Even More Market Instability
Debt Defaults Are a Stress Test for China’s Soft Power Strategy
To Find Success at Work, Match Your Job With Your Personality
US Is Inflating Its Debt Away After Unprecedented Spending Binge
Labour Pledges 13,000 New Officers in ‘Return to Neighbourhood Policing’
Dissident: ‘Iranian Women Are Furious’ Over Headscarf Death
Pakistan Floods Raise Fears of Hunger After Crops Wrecked
Cuba Prepares Evacuations as Strengthening TS Ian Nears
Pop-Up Libraries Are Helping Melbourne Move on From Lockdowns
Why This Newly Constructed Apartment Building Looks ‘Historic’
The Building Game That Doesn’t Let You Build
One Bitcoin Equals One Bitcoin Becomes the Narrative as the Drop Gets ‘Too Painful’
Crypto DAOs and Their Token Holders Aren’t Safe From the CFTC
Cryptocurrencies Extend Drop as ‘Tough Environment’ Culls Demand
Samsung Tapped to Support Comcast's 5G Connectivity Efforts – Bloomberg
