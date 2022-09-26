P2E.Game: The one-stop portal for Web3 gaming and NFT – GlobeNewswire

September 07, 2022 23:00 ET | Source: P2E.Game P2E.Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P2E.Game is an information aggregator for GameFi and NFT, in which users could have a panoramic view of the P2E space through the comprehensive and timely updates of both projects and the industry. We aim to lead the Web3 revolution by meeting to the needs of users ranging from knowledge, education to insights about launchpads, GameFi & NFT projects and SocialFi.



With the vision of onboarding Web2 gamers ahead of the widespread adoption of Web3, P2E.Game has launched a number of relevant features while in Beta. After months of Beta testing, more than 100,000 users have been seeded in P2E.Game. Pursuing a better Web3 experience that caters to Web3 and Web3 users. Also, P2E.Game offers several key components to help developers and projects. At present, P2E.Game has reached strategic partnerships with many renowned NFT and GameFi projects to form a powerful multi-dimensional alliance. For the upcoming expansion initiative, P2E.Game will create an open, transparent and user-friendly platform. To better spread the awareness of Web3 gaming and onboard more Web3 gamers, P2E.Game is also looking for high-quality projects and KOLs in the Web3 gaming field to collaborate with and grow together. Simply drop us a message at media@p2e.game if we are of interest to you. Also, feel free to join the community for the latest updates and airdrops.



P2E.Game Launchpad

If you’re looking to play or learn more about already launched projects, P2E.Game has you covered. The platform’s GameFi & NFT information aggregator provides real-time, up-to-date information on the entry requirements and time period that users can participate to get paid from an initial dex offering (IDO).

In addition to offering a comprehensive knowledge base for players, P2E.Game provides opportunities for projects. Projects can gain access to the P2E.Game audience by putting their game on the launchpad or a listed launchpad, or directly listing the game on P2E.Game. This can help projects better find their target users and help develop a community and follow what they are building.

Smart Game Library in P2E.Game

In the game library, P2E.Game collects more than 95% of GameFi projects. For high-quality projects, P2E.Game will also open a spotlight area to increase the visibility of the projects. Accordingly, the research team at P2E.Game has also launched the project review and scoring feature by using AI analyses and algorithms. If you are looking for more effective exposure in the Web3 gaming field, feel free to drop us a message at media@p2e.game.

NFT Aggregator

With the NFT Aggregator, players no longer need to switch between multiple NFT platforms to learn about different projects. P2E.Game collects popular NFT projects from various mainstream platforms to help users choose the projects. Players can be redirected to their desired projects in P2E.Game.

E2E (Email To Earn) Feature

P2E.Game will introduce the E2E (Email To Earn) feature which connects projects directly to the users. In P2E.Game, projects can communicate directly with users, which enhances users’ understanding towards the project and also promotes the brand awareness of the project among users, making sure that it’s effective and going to the right people. In turn, users can benefit from those activities, either through giveaways or other promotions within Mission Center. All of this can happen on P2E.Game without the need to constantly refresh Twitter.



News Section

P2E.Game has released important news and selected reports on GameFi and NFT space, whether it is a new investment event or a public test conducted by a project, allowing players to obtain the most valuable information in the market in a short period of time. In the News section, players can directly judge the popularity of the project from the Likes of each news. It enables them to save inefficient browsing time, learn and join in new projects on time, acquire accurate market information, and receive information about whitelist and airdrop of potential Game-Fi projects.

In order to accelerate global expansion of Web3 gaming, P2E.Game initiates a marketing plan by introducing high-quality projects to seek partnerships, providing the most comprehensive knowledge about P2E gaming and NFT and building an all-in-one GameFi and NFT information aggregator.

