2025 Cadillac Celestiq-V: Crystal Ball-Gazing A Super-Performance Version Of The Electric Sedan – CarScoops

This article contains independent illustrations made by Carscoops’ artist Josh Byrnes based on the per-production version of Celestiq. The renders are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac.
In a world where the auto industry has migrated into everything and anything crossover-related, Cadillac has infused a breath of fresh air with the upcoming Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan. Shown in conceptual guise back in July, spy shots confirm that the opulent land yacht will, fortunately, stay faithful to the lavish show car.
Read: Everything We Know About The 2025 Audi A8 e-tron Electric Flagship
Applications to the United States Patent and Trademark office indicate there will be four variants of the Celestiq. These include the Aurora, Magnetic, Mist and Vale. Whilst we’re unsure what differences those models will entail, curiosity has us thinking: what if Cadillac made a V-performance rival to tackle the upcoming BMW i7 M70 or Lucid Air Sapphire? Let’s crystal ball gaze further.
Muscular Opulence
As it stands, the Celestiq is already an impressive-looking machine drawing on Cadillac’s proud artisan heritage. To up the ante, styling for the Celestiq-V has been reworked, resulting in a purposeful and muscular aesthetic.
Notable changes include a black chrome front-end graphic with functional ducting for improved aerodynamics, a lower splitter and a central hood bulge for visual aggression. Larger wheels with sticky Micheline rubber sit within the pumped fenders, and a lower stance hints at its dynamic potential.
The fastback rear sports a functional diffuser panel, smoked taillight lenses and a large contrasting spoiler. As this study is based on the production car, it struts conventional side mirrors but keeps those trick, handle-less doors.
Cabin-wise, the highly flamboyant interior would get an obligatory performance injection with figure-hugging sports seats, race-inspired trim and a flat-bottom steering wheel. We’d expect Celestiq’s vast array of tech highlights to carry over, including that humongous 55-inch-diagonal advanced LED display, a four-zone variable opacity glass roof and GM’s next-generation Ultra Cruise driver assistance system.
Rapid Horizons
In a significant departure from Cadillacs of old, the Celestiq is the luxury automaker’s second serious foray into EV propulsion after the Lyriq SUV. For reference, motivation for regular variants will use GM’s flexible new BEV3 architecture that features Ultium batteries (100+ kWh in capacity) and motors with a predicted range of 300-400 miles. Performance for these dual motor models is tipped to sit within an already rapid 3-second 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) ballpark.
See: A 2025 Mitsubishi 3000GT Ain’t Happening, But We Visualized A Toyota Supra And Nissan Z Rival Anyway
Amping things up in V-specification could see over 1,000 horsepower plus the addition of similar Watts to Freedom (WTF) launch control system to the ridiculously fast GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 and those times drop into the 2-second bracket or even less, with the quarter-mile dispatched in a staggeringly fast sub-10 second range. DC fast-charging will enable rapid top-ups comparable to its closest rivals.
Whilst not targeting track day enthusiasts, suspension and steering geometry changes would ideally sharpen up its responses without sacrificing ride and comfort levels for the ultimate grand touring experience.
Rivals and Reveal
Key rivals include BMW’s i7 M70, Mercedes-AMG EQS, Lucid Air, and Tesla Model S Plaid. In 2026 Bentley will have a wholly electric offering (although conjecture suggests it’ll be a coupe), and Rolls-Royce will debut an EV sedan sometime after the Spectre Coupe lands next year.
More details of the regular Celestiq will surface in the coming months, with customer deliveries expected in early 2024. Pricing has been speculated to sit within an insane $200,000 to $300,000 range, reflecting Celestiq’s ultra-luxurious positioning and hand-built nature. Unsurprisingly, a specialized “V” variant would be even more expensive.
In the meantime, would you like to see an ultra-rapid electric luxury barge from Cadillac? We’d love to hear your feedback in the comments below.
When it comes to good things and small packages, these three Kei sports cars prove their worth.
Bugatti’s design director has clarified the brand’s thinking on why an SUV just doesn’t make sense right now.
Among the classics are a Honda NSX-R and a Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R V-Spec II N1.
It seems as though all the hype surrounding the hot Corolla was for good reason.
The add-on packages often add capability, power, or customization all with a factory-backed warranty.
Perhaps you want Mazda to build a turbocharged rotary Miata coupe or Porsche and Toyota to build a GT3-powered GR86.
Perhaps having over three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood clouted this driver’s judgement .
Many of today’s “advanced” tech features were first seen decades ago, but they didn’t always work.
Porsche Cayenne buyers were willing to pay $16,750 over MSRP on average this summer.
Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles explains how they can pull off attractive retro designs without sacrificing efficiency.
2025 Cadillac Celestiq-V: Crystal Ball-Gazing A Super-Performance Version Of The Electric Sedan – CarScoops
This article contains independent illustrations made by Carscoops’ artist Josh Byrnes based on the per-production version of Celestiq. The renders are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac.