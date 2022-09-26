4th stimulus check update 2022 — Brand new $465 direct payments going out next week – see if you will get o… – The US Sun

ELIGIBLE Americans in West Virginia will get relief checks worth up to $465 starting next week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said a supplemental payment will be available for residents who were part of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) in 2022.

Eligibility will be based on income, type of heating payment, and total heating costs.

Depending on the amount of assistance that was required using the LIEAP program in West Virginia in 2022 eligible recipients are set to receive between $25 to $465.

However, the method of obtaining that payment will depend on how you specifically used LIEAP.

The state's department of health and human resources explained the payment will be paid to the utility provider or a check will be sent to people who received LIEAP for bulk fuel.

Alaskans to get $3,200 checks, continued

The $3,200 payment includes two separate checks rolled into one.

The first is a $2,550 payment from Alaska’s Permanent Fund, which pays a dividend of Alaska’s oil wealth to residents every year.

This year’s payout is the highest dividend the Permanent Fund has disbursed since its creation in 1982, according to state data.

Dividend amounts have only exceeded $2,000 twice before, in 2015 and 2008.

Residents will also get a one-time $650 energy relief payment for a total of $3,200 per person.

The first batch of this year’s annual dividend checks in Alaska went out on September 20.

Governor Mike Dunleavy approved the historic $3,200 payment amount in June, and cash is coming earlier than usual this year.

Paper checks will be sent out from October 3

How much are federal child tax credits in 2022?

Families may be eligible for up to $2,000 in support, depending on income level.

The 2022 child tax credits are a return to pre-Covid levels.

Although Congress did not extend the boosted payments provided by the American Rescue Act, families may still claim the credit on their tax returns.

Who qualifies for federal child tax credits in 2022?

For 2022, families may claim up to $2,000 per child under age 17 as a child tax credit.

Married couples who earn up to $400,000 will qualify.

For singles and those who file as head of household, the income threshold is $200,000.

The Sun has a detailed list of the child tax credit programs in each state.

Hot checks for heat waves, continued

The program comes with a slew of eligibility requirements.

The household income requirements for the program are as followed:

For each additional family member, the limit to qualify is an additional $9,440 in income.

Some Cool LA offerings also require customers to be current participants in the EZ-SAVE, Senior Citizen/Disability Lifeline, Physician Certified Allowance Discount or the Life-Support Equipment Discount.

Eligible participants can apply on the LADWP site.

Hot checks for heat waves

After a series of brutal heat waves, LA residents are getting checks to help them combat high temperatures in the future.

The initiative, Cool LA, aims to help low-income residents secure more affordable AC units.

Every qualifying LA resident will receive a rebate of up to $225 for the purchase of select air conditioning units through the LADWP Marketplace.

There is a limit of two units per resident.

Which state spent the most on stimulus checks?

Citizens across the country received financial aid over the last two years through direct payments.

These "state stimulus checks" helped residents make ends meet at the height of the pandemic, and during the historic inflation that followed.

Of all the states, Maine shelled out the most money to residents with checks going out for amounts between $850 and $1,700.

The payments depended on income and filing status, according to Yahoo Finance.

Emergency SNAP allotments to continue

Recipients of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount in Hawaii.

Governor David Ige extended the federal program for two more months to help struggling residents, KHON2 reported.

Emergency allotments will continue through November 18.

St. Paul Minnesota to expand guaranteed income

The city of St. Paul, Minnesota is expanding its experimental guaranteed income program, reports the Pioneer Press.

The People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot was launched in November of 2020, with the help of $300,000 in federal coronavirus relief grants and $1.2 million from donors.

$150 families got $150 per month for a year and a half.

Now, 333 families with young kids will get $500 per month for two years.

Newark expands UBI pilot program

Thanks to Newark, New Jersey expanding its guaranteed income pilot program, 400 residents will now get payments for two years.

The payments totaling $12,000 over two years will be given out in two ways.

Half of those participating in the program will get $250 on a biweekly basis, while the remaining 50 percent will get two payments of $3,000 each year, according to a statement by the city.

The residents in the program were selected after applying via an online portal, which was done in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

The residents were selected based on the following requirements:

Organizations advocate for UBI

The Gerald Huff Fund For Humanity, an organization that funds Universal Basic Income projects in San Francisco took to Twitter to advocate for their cause.

The organization clarified that stimulus checks are not equivalent to UBI and that they don’t hold the power of being “consistent, month after month” payments.

The account also claimed that UBI “empowers people to plan, to invest, to grow, to pursue happiness.”

46 cities and states offer universal basic income payments

UBI is a set of recurring payments that individuals get from the government.

They can be paid monthly, several times a year, or just once annually.

Funding for guaranteed income can come from government or private sources.

While it’s unlikely another stimulus package will get passed on the federal level, some states and cities are sending UBI payments or guaranteed income to their citizens.

The Sun rounded up more than 40 different examples of UBI, including in states like Alaska, Arizona, and Georgia.

How homeowners can get relief

The National Council of State Housing Agencies has set up an interactive map to help you find your state or US territory and what kind of housing relief is being offered.

As one example, under California’s plan, eligible homeowners can receive up to $80,000.

According to the White House, at least 60 percent of the federal funds must be used on “low-income” homeowners.

Homeowner $10billion stimulus program

A $10billion homeowner assistance fund has been set up under the American Rescue Act to help struggling families across the country who are behind on their mortgages.

A recent report from the White House revealed that 44 states and territories have made their programs available to applicants.

The Treasury Department has approved all but two plans submitted by states.

Agriculture department sends out cash

A whopping $700million was set aside by the US Department of Agriculture to compensate staff who incurred unexpected costs – such as having to purchase their own PPE and taking unpaid leave.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the bonuses earlier this month, applauding “the social and economic achievement” of workers who kept food on the table.

Calculating your South Carolina rebate

The state has set an estimated payment of $700, but the amount received could vary after the state reviews all eligible tax returns.

You can calculate your rebate amount by the following steps:

South Carolina rebates

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, residents who file tax returns by October 17 are eligible for rebate checks.

Taxpayers who owed state income tax in 2021 and are residents will receive a check if they apply by the deadline.

The rebates will be issued in November or December and residents can expect to receive up to $800.

What is the Middle Class Tax Refund?

The Middle Class Tax Refund will cost the state about $9.5billion and is part of a $12billion plan.

The payments are anywhere between $200 and $1,050 per qualifying household.

To be eligible, California residents must have filed their 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021, lived in California for at least six months in 2020, and still reside there.

Just note that those eligible to be claimed as a dependent in 2020 will not receive a rebate.

Payment amounts are based on the California adjusted gross income (AGI) reported on your 2020 tax return.

Checks going out on Oct. 7, continued

The first group to grab the cash will be residents who got the first or second round of the Golden State Stimulus payments via direct deposit.

Those Californians will see payments hit their accounts from October 7 to October 25.

The rest of the direct deposit payments will then go out from October 28 to November 14.

Those who aren’t set up for direct deposit and who got Golden State Stimulus payments by debit card last year will receive debit cards in the mail between October 25 and December 10.

The last phase will be issued on January 15, 2023, and The Franchise Tax Board will announce the schedule once the date gets closer.

Checks going out on Oct. 7

Millions of Californians can expect to see their inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 hit bank accounts from October 7.

According to Nexstar, The Franchise Tax Board said payments will be issued via direct deposit in phases based on how you received previous stimulus payments.

This means that if you filed your taxes electronically in 2020 and received a state tax refund by direct deposit, you will also receive the Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit.

Durham, NC helping previously incarcerated residents

Previously incarcerated residents of Durham, North Carolina could be chosen for the city’s Excel pilot program.

The program will send monthly payments of $600 for a year to 109 residents.

Funds for the $700,000 pilot program will mostly be provided by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

The program is set to begin this year and continue through January 2023.

Houston to send select residents $4,500

Eligible Houston, Texas residents were able to claim for cash under the city’s pilot UBI program which will give $375 a month for one year.

Houston residents experiencing economic hardship qualify for the program.

The full list of requirements is as follows:

A total of 110 people will be chosen through a selection process.

The Application window closed on May 25.

Over a million residents to get $270

About 1.75million New Yorkers will get checks for $270 in an effort to ease the pressure brought on by inflation.

The governor's office expects all the checks to be mailed out by Halloween.

These payments are part of the $475million in tax relief being offered to eligible low-income New Yorkers and families as part of the state's ongoing effort to improve affordability.

Nearly $3billion to go back to MA residents

A massive state surplus of $2.94million is being returned to Massachusetts taxpayers.

Early estimates suggest residents will get back about 13 percent of their personal income tax liability.

The amount won't be finalized until October when all the 2021 tax returns will be filed.

Virginians can get $500 payments, continued

The state of Virginia disclosed they would be issuing the rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns.

Those who filed by July 1, will be sent a rebate check by October 17, meaning it should be in your account by October 31.

In order to receive the rebate, you must file your taxes by November 1.

