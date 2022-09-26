Daily deals Sept. 9: $100 off M2 MacBook Air, half-price Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet, FotoPro Carbon Fiber Tripod for $50, more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Friday’s best deals include $500 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, 45% off AMD Risen AM4 processor, HyperX USB Microphone for $90, and much more.

Every day, AppleInsider searches online retailers to find offers and discounts on items including Apple hardware, upgrades, smart TVs, and accessories. We compile the best deals we find into our daily collection, which can help our readers save money.

If you find any out-of-stock items, you may still be able to order them and enjoy the discount, but get your order at a later time. As Amazon discounts have a limited lifespan, you may want to buy them early before they disappear.

Apple users interested in using Microsoft Office for Mac can score a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license for just $54.99. No subscription required.

Sunday's best deals include $20 off the Apple Magic Keyboard, $300 off a 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV, $10 off an Apple Watch SE, and much more.

Saturday's best deals include $200 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 20,100mAh Anker PowerCore power bank for $40, a Ninja Dual Heat 13-in-1 Oven for $155, and much more.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have arrived. Here's how they stack up versus the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple released the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside an updated Apple Watch SE on September 7. Here's how they compare with one another.

Apple made considerable upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ.

Apple's iPhone 14 is aimed at about the same market that the iPhone SE targets. Here's how it compares to the third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple announced the second generation of AirPods Pro at its "Far Out" event on September 7. Here's how it compares to the first generation.

YouTubers test durability of Apple Watch Ultra in different ways

iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max continue to be high in demand

Rihanna to headline Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Save $195 on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license

Apple opens fourth South Korean Apple Store in Seoul

New Mac mini, iPad Pro models with M2 may not get an event

iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates

Apple Pay Later's challenges could delay launch to early 2023

Apple users interested in using Microsoft Office for Mac can score a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license for just $54.99. No subscription required.

Sunday's best deals include $20 off the Apple Magic Keyboard, $300 off a 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV, $10 off an Apple Watch SE, and much more.

Saturday's best deals include $200 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 20,100mAh Anker PowerCore power bank for $40, a Ninja Dual Heat 13-in-1 Oven for $155, and much more.

Apple's Dynamic Island is a new feature found front and center on the new iPhone 14 Pro. Here are all the apps, system notifications, and other alerts that appear so far in this unique blend of software and hardware.

There is an incredibly capable Camera and app on the all-new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's how to get the best shots possible.

Apple has released watchOS 9 to millions of Apple Watch users and with it come a wide array of new features. Here's what's new in this substantial update.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have arrived. Here's how they stack up versus the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Chargers using gallium nitride offer high wattages in a compact size. Here are some of the best options on the market to recharge your iPhone 14, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices.

Apple Watch Series 8 is a jack of all trades for your average user, though a lack of new features is a bit more apparent than in years past.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max iterates on Apple's already spectacular flagship product with a 48MP camera, always-on display, and whimsical Dynamic Island.

At a glance, the iPhone 14 is indistinguishable from the iPhone 13, but camera improvements and extended battery life give it a shot to win over long-time upgrade holdouts.

The iPhone 14 Pro adds an always-on display, 48MP camera, and a new user interface paradigm to an already outstanding smartphone line — but the already excellent iPhone 13 Pro looms large.

Less an overhaul and more refining what's already in place, iOS 16 is all about personalization on top of a retained solid foundation.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source