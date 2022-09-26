5 Amazon Prime Day competing sales for golfers – GolfDigest.com

Sales & Deals
During Amazon Prime Day (June 12 and 13) many other retailers slash prices to compete with the popular annual sale. If you’re not a Prime member, or just like to shop around a little, here’s the best counter sales running this week.
Find discounts across the Adidas site all this week. From men’s and women’s golf shoes to apparel and some of the brand’s popular hat styles, sales like these are great for adding staples to your golf wardrobe—and also make great gifts.
If you’re shopping for Apple products or other tech, be sure to check out the Walmart sales running this week. Get the Series 7 Apple Watch almost $80-off, AirPods Pro for $170 and a handful of other need-to-see tech deals.
Items on sale at lululemon usually sell out quickly, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these deals. The men’s Metal Vent Half-Zip is a great laying piece for cool summer mornings and the women’s tennis dresses are great for golf but transition off the course seamlessly—and we love the bold pink color options.
If you are looking for more tech deals, Target is always a great place to check. The AirPods Pro are the same price at most retailers right now, but the retailer also slashed prices on AirPods Max and Beats over-ear headphones.
The $50 price cut on the Nike Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes is what initially caught our eye on the Dick’s Sporting Goods site, it’s a great deal on a stylish and supportive shoe to help you finish out the season strong. The sale also includes price cuts on men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and even a few top-name golf clubs.
