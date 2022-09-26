Apple Watch Series 8, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Watch SE compared: Which Watch to buy? – NextPit International

Apple has unveiled a new top-of-the-line model, the Apple Watch Ultra, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE. We compare the company’s complete Watch lineup and answer your question: Which one should I buy? In the following comparison, NextPit shows you the technical differences between the Watch 8, Watch 7, new and old Watch SE, and of course the Watch Ultra. There is also information about watchOS 9 and the history of the Apple Watch.

Product-wise, the big shakeup has begun for the Apple Watch after the September event. In the Apple Store, the Watch Series 8 replaces the Watch Series 7, the old SE is replaced by the new, slightly improved version—and the Apple Watch Ultra is in the portfolio for the first time. For comparison, you can still find the Apple Watch 7 and the first Apple Watch SE in the table above, which you can still find on sale at third-party retailers.

The Watch SE is priced at $249, the Apple Watch 8 costs at least $399, and the new flagship Apple Watch Ultra costs $799.

Apple has given all Watch models new features. All the new watches have the same emergency SOS, accident detection and a new compass app, for example. Of course, there are differences as well. Temperature detection and IP6X certification are available for the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra, but the inexpensive Watch SE is left out in the cold. Below, we clarify how the models differ from each other and which model is right for you.

The most successful watch in the world is: a smartwatch! Over the past few years, Apple has achieved the feat of becoming the largest watch manufacturer in the world. Their effort has left the entire Swiss watch industry behind. According to Strategy Analytics, Apple has already sold about 50 percent more watches in 2019 than all Swiss watchmakers combined (30.7 versus 21.1 million units).

The success of the Apple Watch certainly has a lot to do with the fact that the iPhone and watch work so perfectly together. In fact, you can now make payments, open doors, take your pulse or blood oxygen levels via the watch. It kind of feels like the future is on your wrist. But the main reason to own a smartwatch for many people is and probably revolves around the issue of “health”.

With the Watch Ultra, Apple has presented a brand-new smartwatch flagship, which is intended for extreme athletes and outdoor fans. Accordingly, the watch is even bigger, even more robust and equipped with a battery that is supposed to last twice as long as the Apple Watch 8.

The processor and many features are shared by all 2022 Apple Watches, but the 49 mm size and the additional, freely assignable action button show that things are different with the Ultra. Of course, all the new features of the Watch 8 are also available on the Apple Watch Ultra, but there are a lot of exclusive features to marvel at. For example, the display is twice as bright (up to 2,000 nits at peak), and divers will be happy about the EN-13319 certification.

This guarantees that the watch is waterproof down to a depth of 40 meters. In combination with the Oceanic+ app, which is also exclusive to the Ultra, the diving depth, water temperature, diving time and ascent speed can be displayed. Speaking of certification: The IP6X certificate is joined here by the military standard 810.

Apple has also stepped up a gear in terms of hardware compared to the “normal” Apple Watch. Titanium is now only available for the Ultra, and the guys and gals from Cupertino have installed a siren that is up to 86 decibels loud. The crown is also a bit bigger and designed in such a way that you can now also operate it with gloves.

So you can see that Apple packs everything into this device that can currently be put into a smartwatch. Apple has thus created a new flagship watch that will certainly not only interest extreme athletes. However, Apple also charges a decent price for this top hardware: $799 are due if you decide to buy this model.

You can pre-order it now and it will be delivered on September 23. You only have one color to choose from, and there is also only the GPS+Cellular variant. On the other hand, you can choose between several wristbands that were also only developed for the Ultra model and are supposed to meet the special demands of outdoor use.

Let’s move on to the regular Apple Watch Series. Compared to the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch 8 represents a rather uncluttered update. In fact, as far as the design and display are concerned, everything has remained the same.

The display is neither brighter, nor has it become higher-resolution or larger. Instead, we see a difference under the hood, where the S8 chipset now does its work. However, Apple has not yet gone into detail about the exact difference compared with the S7.

New sensors and features are coming to the Apple Watch Series 8, such as a new temperature sensor for cycle tracking. With its help, the time of ovulation or the next period can be determined, but this sensor should also play a role in the diagnosis of various diseases.

The fall detection has been expanded by “Crash Detection”, which now also detects car accidents. In addition, Apple installs a new gyroscope as well as a new accelerometer in the Watch Series 8. Also new features are emergency SOS and a new compass.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple smartwatch to be equipped with the ultra-wideband chip U1. In the future, this should ensure that cars or hotel doors, for example, can be opened with the Apple Watch. There are already hotels in the U.S. that use this technology.

Like the Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available in either a 41- or 45-millimeter version. While there was a titanium option last year, only stainless steel and aluminum are available for the Series 8—titanium is reserved for the Apple Watch Ultra. All in all, you can choose between Midnight, Polaris, Gold, Graphite, Silver, Space Black and (PRODUCT)RED. The price starts at $399.

If we look at the SE models, which are or were both launched with an MSRP of $249, we do not notice any major differences. That is why we do not have to compare what has changed in the SE class since the last model. Dimensions, display and almost all hardware specifications remain unchanged.

Okay, of course there is actually a change under the hood: Instead of the S5, you will now find the same Watch S8 processor in the 2022 version of the Apple Watch SE that is also installed in the Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8. Apart from that, much of the technology remains the same, but there are new features that we already know from the more expensive models: Emergency SOS and the new accident detection will also be available on the Apple Watch SE.

You can no longer get the old model from Apple itself, but you can find it on Amazon and elsewhere and pay 20 dollars less, which is only $249. But honestly: With a difference of only 20 bucks, I would rather buy the brand-new model, wouldn’t you? It remains the case that the Apple Watch SE 2 cannot perform an ECG and you cannot determine the blood oxygen level. However, you will pay much less than for the more powerful models.

Let’s just start with the exclusion strategy: Can you imagine doing without an always-on display, the ECG feature, the blood oxygen feature, and the temperature detection? In that case, you can tick off the Apple Watch SE. The same applies if you want to benefit from the fast charging feature.

But there are also differences between the Series 8 and the new Ultra that can decide which model is the right one for you. Apple itself also addresses the Apple Watch Ultra accordingly by declaring extreme athletes and adventure fans as the target group.

So, if you are really out in nature for mountaineering, hiking or extreme sports, you will benefit from several features of the Apple Watch Ultra. These include a doubled battery life of up to 36 hours, a freely assignable action button, a siren, and an all in all larger and more robust form factor than the standard model. Divers are also likely to jump at the top model not only because of the depth gauge, but also because of the Oceanic+ app.

Besides the features, it’s probably the price tag that will help you make your decision. $249 are called for the Apple Watch SE, at least $399 for the Apple Watch Series 8 and finally a hefty $799 for the Apple Watch Ultra. If you did not care about any of the features listed above, the SE is probably the right choice.

With this watch, you can enter the Apple Watch universe at a reasonable price, have a brand-new S8 processor and all basic functions on board thanks to watchOS 9. Occasional running tracking, the new accident detection, emergency SOS and much more ensure that you can be happy all around even for $249.

However, if you have identified certain features above that you do not want to do without, you will have to bite the bullet and purchase one of the more expensive smartwatches. It is up to you and your demands whether you will pay $399 or even twice as much. You should really consider whether you will be happy with the larger model and its additional features. For the majority of Apple fans, the Apple Watch Series 8 should easily suffice.

Since 2019, Apple has offered in both its stores (physical and virtual) the so-called Apple Watch Studio. Customers can combine any available Apple Watch case with all available bracelets. This way, any number of combinations can be created, allowing buyers to piece together their own personalized Apple Watch.

This year, Apple announced watchOS 9 during its developer conference, WWDC22, in June. In the meantime, we also know which Apple Watch will receive the watchOS 9 update. As was expected, the Watch Series 3 has been removed from the list. The following models will be updated with the new software version.

As you can imagine, the new Apple Watch Series 8 already has watchOS 9 installed. Users can look forward to the following new features:

Read what are the new features and what else you need to know about watchOS 9 here. If you want to use the new software, make sure you have the watchOS 9 installed on your Apple Watch.

If you’ve always wanted to see all Apple Watches at a glance, you’ve come to the right place. NextPit has listed all models for you.

