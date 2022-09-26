Why is my Instagram background black? Involuntary dark mode annoys users – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

An elevated view of a concerned looking woman looking down at her mobile phone device. Space for copy.

With over 1.2 billion monthly users, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in 2022 – but it’s also the most frustrating.

The app always seems to be going down at the moment, leaving users unable to do basic things like log in, watch stories, share posts and send direct messages.

Even when the app is working properly, users are still growing annoyed as Instagram is always adding new features that people don’t really want.

From only showing suggested posts on your feed to new bigger layouts, users aren’t keen on the latest changes at all.

This week, many have noticed that their Instagram has now turned black, but why? Read on to find out more about the latest irritating update…

This week, lots of Instagram users logged into Instagram to find that their app had suddenly turned black without them changing the settings.

Users usually get to choose whether they want the background white or black, but the app has turned to dark mode for many users who had chosen to have it white.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Why have you changed my insta feed to black background? Now I am struggling to read the captions!!!!”

“Why is my newsfeed suddenly in dark mode? PLEASE tell me how to change it back!” said another.

A third person added: “Anybody else’s Instagram on this full screen mode? And dark mode? How do I remove this?”

Your Instagram seems to be appearing black due to the app’s latest update. For some reason, the most recent update has caused lots of accounts to turn to dark mode involuntarily.

Right now, there’s not much of an explanation as to why this is happening, but find out how to check your background settings below.

why is my instagram on dark mode and none of my other apps are I didn’t set it to do that-

At the time of writing this, Instagram hasn’t addressed why this has happened for lots of accounts, but it appears to be an issue with its latest update.

Unfortunately, there is no way to change Instagram’s colour settings within the app as it is determined by your phone settings.

If your iOS or Android device is on light mode, Instagram will appear white. Similarly, if your device is in dark mode, Instagram will be black.

To check your colour settings on an iOS device, head to Settings > Display & Brightness and there will be a blue tick in either ‘Light’ or ‘Dark’.

Try changing your phone settings to ‘Dark’ mode and then back to ‘Light’ as this may fix your Instagram background.

If your phone is set to ‘Light’ but Instagram is still appearing black, there is unfortunately nothing else you can do and your app will be stuck on dark mode.

The easiest way to contact Instagram for more help is via Twitter.

📣 Testing Feed Changes 📣

We’re testing a new, immersive viewing experience in the main Home feed.

If you’re in the test, check it out and let me know what you think. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/dmM5RzpicQ

As well as their Instagram being on dark mode, many users’ feeds have changed so that posts now appear in full screen.

This is due to Instagram’s new layout changes which mean that posts are now bigger, take up more of the screen and are laid out in a 9:16 ratio.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took to Twitter last month to announce the new feed changes.

“We’re moving Instagram to a place where video is a bigger part of the home experience, where content is more immersive – it takes up more of the screen,” he said.

The 39-year-old further revealed that photos and videos will now “take up more of your screen” and be a taller, 9:16 ratio.

However, he did reveal that this is simply a trial and said they are going to “learn as much as we can over these next few weeks,” before deciding whether to introduce the features for everyone.

