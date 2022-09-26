Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Bumper 53% discount on Samsung flagship phones; Check best deals here – DNP INDIA

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: The much anticipated sale of the year, Flipkart Big Billion Days, is now live. Continuing till September 30th, the e-retailer has offered some amazing deals and offers on every product. Customers can surely buy anything they want at unbelievable prices. Here, we have a combined a list on some of the most exciting deals available on mobile phones:

Available with the discount of 53%, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for a price of 34,999 rupees. Regular price of this smartphone is Rs. 74,999. Customers can also opt for exchange deals, cashback, and offers, after which, the device will be available for Rs. 31,999. The smartphone has a 32MP front-facing selfie camera and a dual recording Pro-grade OIS camera. The phone has a fast charging capability and is powered by the company’s own processor. There are four colour options for it: Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with some flagship-level features like a rear triple camera array with OIS, IP68 dust and water protection, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, as well as a sizable 4500 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, the company’s flagship model for this year, will cost Rs 59,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was first offered in India for Rs 84,999, which translates to a Rs 25,000 reduction during the Flipkart sale.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will cost Rs 10,999, making it one of the least expensive 5G capable smartphones on the market, and the Samsung Galaxy F13 will be available for Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, making them two of Samsung’s most affordable options.

The F23 5G comes equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a sizable 5000 mAh battery, and a 6.6″ Full HD+ display. The Galaxy F13 also includes a 6000 mAh battery, an Exynos 850 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

