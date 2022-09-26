'Pretty significant difference' between iPhone 14 Pro and base model – Sky News Australia

Huge demand for Apple’s new flagship iPhone means some consumers could be waiting for weeks just to get their hands on one.

Image Matrix Tech Editor Djuro Sen says the iPhone 14 Pro Max is “really hard to get”.

“I went online last night to check it out and essentially, most of the places are one to … four weeks, even longer, to get one of these phones,” he told Sky News Australia.

“Now you can walk in today and get an iPhone 14, the base model, 6.1 inch … but in terms of the Pro and the Pro Max, it’s almost impossible to get one in a couple of weeks.

“People want the Pro model this time around because there’s a pretty significant difference in what the two can do.”

Read More

Our Apps

source