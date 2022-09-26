Nothing Phone: Expected Features, Design, Price and Release Date – TheTealMango

Nothing is a company founded by Carl Pei. Nothing is the company that bought you the world’s first transparent design TWS and that too at a very affordable price compared to the competition. This company hit it out of the park with its first product.



What makes Nothing special is the company’s head, Carl Pei. Carl Pei was the co-founder of One Plus. He was the main reason for One Plus to get the flagship killer tag and he truly is a tech enthusiast. Carl Pei left One Plus as soon as he realized that the company was changing.



The fact that a change in ideology triggered his move from a profitable position in the company shows how much he cares for innovation and his ideology and that is also seen through his company, Nothing.

Nothing in itself has a great outlook towards tech as a company. The people at Nothing believe that tech should be a part of your life but should not become your life. They believe that tech has started to take over our lives and that it is something that should aid our life not make us robots under the control of it.

Nothing is a company that offers great value at low prices. That was visible when they launched an absolutely beautiful pair of earbuds that cost just $99 and that is a steal considering the case and buds are transparent and that they charge wirelessly.



Today, most of the value-oriented companies are moving towards the premium segment and this is one of the major reasons why the new smartphone that Nothing will soon launch has gotten the world so very excited.

The Nothing smartphone (1) is yet in the whispers stage where everyone knows it’s coming but no one knows more until an “accidental leak” takes place. Now, Carl Pei is known for creating hype for products and just subtly dropping hints to get people excited.

Recently, Carl Pei tweeted, “Back on Android” which has gotten everyone excited and this is one of the marketing tricks Carl Pei has been known to use, to build up the hype for his upcoming products and they usually are hype-worthy!

Back on Android

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

He has also retweeted a few designs shared by people on the internet.

There's so much talent in our community 💙 https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Various renders are floating over the internet and they are based on the design ideas of the Nothing Ear (1) before launch. So, do take them with a pinch of salt. However, these renders paint an amazing picture of the upcoming Nothing Smartphone (1).



The design is black or rather tinted black and it is transparent. That is right, it is transparent and bold. The design also features a mag safe like element which is something that many Android smartphone brands are trying to adopt at the moment.

The phone is expected to have a curved screen but there are no renders nor any rumours to support this claim. On the back, the phone is expected to have a dual-camera setup where one of the lenses is big to support nighttime photography.

The phone will have a stereo speaker setup and the phone will charge via the USB C port at the bottom. The phone may also have a setup similar to the alert slider on One Plus as it is one of the most useful features that One Plus phones have. Carl Pei may take that page out of One Plus’s book.

Other than these design cues one should not expect a flashy design from Nothing as the company is really big on minimalism and the same generally reflects on their devices in one way or another. The company is also big on minimal branding and that will certainly come as a breath of fresh air for most people.

So, it is confirmed that the phone will be using a Snapdragon flagship chip but it is unclear whether or not this chip will be the 8 Gen 1 or Gen 2. The phone may also come with UFS 3.1 storage and Bluetooth 5.2. As far as the expected display is concerned one can expect a 2K display with 10bit color or a 1080p display with Dolby Vision.

pic.twitter.com/tBeFVTnNgq

— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) February 16, 2022

As far as the sound goes the speaker will be stereo and custom-tuned, they may also include the nothing app for customizing the audio on the device. There will be no headphone jack as it is now given, that flagships do not have a headphone jack. It also undermines the importance of Bluetooth earbuds which is something that Nothing has already sold.

The battery would be in line with most flagships out there. The battery would be 4000-5000 mAh. The phone will support Qi wireless charging standards and will also have fast wired charging based on the early rumors and renders.

As far as software goes Nothing will have to come up with something of their own to conquer the market. Chances are that Nothing will go the stock way and not get into creating a custom skin of their own.

We've got a lot to catch up on Carl 😉

— Android (@Android) February 15, 2022

For the enthusiasts, Nothing smartphones will allow for the bootloader to be unlocked. As any of the old One Plus users know that during the time Carl Pei was a part of One Plus, custom ROM development was supported by One Plus and the same will be followed over at Nothing.

The Nothing Smartphone (1) launch date is yet not out but the rumors and the general marketing trends suggest that the Nothing Smartphone (1) will be launched between March Or April. The expected release is based on how Carl Pei usually builds the hype before a product launch and the same may be followed here!

Nothing will be creating an exciting smartphone for the enthusiasts but will this Smartphone be liked by the everyday user? This is a question that will only be answered in time and if you do want such answers, make sure that you keep visiting us for some awesome tech news!

