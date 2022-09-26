'Apple likely to move 25% iPhone production to India by 2025' – News Today

News Today | First with the news

As India doubles down on local manufacturing of technology products, Apple is likely to move 5 per cent of its new iPhone 14 production to India by end of this year, and 25 per cent by 2025, according to a JP Morgan analysis.Analysts have earlier predicted that Apple has shortened the production period of its new iPhones in India this year, barely six weeks or so from the production cycle in China.Next year, Apple iPhone 15 may see its production at the Foxconn and Wistron manufacturing facilities in India at the same time with China.”India’s iPhone supply chain has historically supplied only legacy models. Interestingly, Apple has requested that EMS vendors manufacture iPhone 14/14 Plus models in India in 4Q22, within two to three months of the start of production in Mainland China,” according to the JP Morgan report.”The much shorter interval implies the increasing importance of India production and likely higher iPhone allocations to India manufacturing in the future,” the report noted.

