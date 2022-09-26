Lil Scrappy isn’t dead as rapper shares Instagram update after rumors – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

Lil Scrappy is the latest celebrity to have fallen prey to rumors claiming he’s dead, but the rapper’s latest Instagram update has put an end to the hoax.

2022 has witnessed a number of wild rumors that have falsely killed prominent personalities.

Several fans of Lil Scrappy’s found themselves worried sick for him as they took to social media to learn more about the rumor, only to realize that he’s alive and doing well.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Lil Scrappy’s fans became worried after coming across news articles suggesting that he had passed away.

A couple of videos uploaded to YouTube claimed to show the rapper’s “funeral”, but on playing them you can find just another clip of his with his wife Adiz ‘Bambi’ Benson.

He had fallen victim to a similar rumor last year when videos and articles consisting of his images from the hospital following a car accident in 2018 started swirling on the Internet.

However, there is no reason to believe the latest hoax as he’s very much alive and happy.

While Lil Scrappy did not address rumors about his false death, his latest Instagram stories shut them down completely.

As fans took to Twitter to check if he was doing alright, the rapper posted a series of stories on his official Instagram account.

The stories show the musician spending quality time with his beautiful family including a “Park day” with his wife Bambi and their children.

In his stories, he also posted a screenshot featuring the cover image for his new song in collaboration with rapper Kidd Pryde.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi are married since October 2017 and are parents to their four children.

They welcomed their youngest child and daughter, Cali Richardson, in July 2021.

He shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram with a picture of himself cradling his baby daughter.

The caption reads: “Man I am truly blessed and grateful . One day at a time , how do babies spell love ? Time so that’s what I do with all my kiddos spend time and def money , but the heart spends every bit of love and patients for the babies even my oldest , this never gets old it’s a refreshing blessing . Have a great day #BABY4 and excuse my roughness cus ion care lol”

The couple also shares their sons Xylo and Breland.

