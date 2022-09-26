Apple Watch Series 8 colors changing from Series 7, new watch face and more – 9to5Mac

August 5

Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced at the iPhone 14 event in September. In the meantime, Twitter user and “time traveler from Earth 616” @VNchocoTaco aka ShimpApplePro has shared what they’re hearing about the lineup. Details include Apple Watch Series 8 colors, production timing, and more.



We already know much of what to expect with the Series 8 family based on reporting from Bloomberg. Differences between the Series 7 and Series 8 will be minimal, while a higher-priced “Pro” version will steal the show. Our friend Shrimp doesn’t have anything to share about that model, but they do echo earlier reporting, which is notable because VNchocoTaco credits the same source behind a leaked label for the Series 7 last year.

According to the Earth 616 time traveler’s source, Apple Watch Series 8 will look like this:

If this color list is comprehensive, it would mean an exit for green and blue while reintroducing silver aluminum. That seems reasonable considering starlight co-exists with silver in the MacBook Air lineup, and starlight is a warm mix between silver and gold. Series 7 customers were vocal about the lack of a more neutral color last year.

Timing wise, mass production is on track for this month according to their source. This means the standard Series 8 will likely be released a couple weeks after the Apple event in early September.

ShrimpApplePro hasn’t shared information from their source about the much flashier Apple Watch coming this year however. Bloomberg has extensively reported on a ruggedized version of the Series 8 with a larger display and titanium casing. At any rate, we hope that version is also following the usual release schedule without production delays.

Today’s tidbits include mention of a “stronger glue” for the watch casing on the Series 8 compared to the Series 7. This echoes improved durability as mentioned before. Lastly, we can expect a new watch face to be introduced with the Series 8 as usual, ShimpApplePro says.

As for the omission of the titanium Edition model from the standard lineup, this is to be expected with the premium material being marketed differently this year. If the Apple Watch Series 8 colors are correct, will you miss blue and green watches? Would you prefer space gray to return? Share your thoughts below.

