Earlier today, Realme announced the debut of the Realme GT 2 series. The company launched both the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro with identical hardware to the phones launched in China a while ago. All of that hardware will get solid software as well, as Realme promises to match Google’s major OS update policy for the Pixel 6 series.
At the launch event, Realme promised three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for its most premium phones yet, the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. That’s similar to what Google promises for the Pixel 6 phones: three major OS updates and five years of security updates. Google has a slight edge, as it promises an extra year of security updates, however.
This places Realme in the upper of Android OEMs when it comes to software support, on par with sister company OnePlus and rivals Xiaomi. That’s particularly infuriating, as Realme still offers sketchy software support for some devices in its lineup, with the Realme Pad springing to mind. Samsung leads the pack solidly, though: it recently announced that it would be providing four major updates and five years of security updates for its current and last-gen premium phones.
Buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro on Amazon.
Abhishek Yadav
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Realme matches the Google Pixel 6 series with three years of OS updates on the Realme GT 2 phones – Notebookcheck.net
Earlier today, Realme announced the debut of the Realme GT 2 series. The company launched both the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro with identical hardware to the phones launched in China a while ago. All of that hardware will get solid software as well, as Realme promises to match Google’s major OS update policy for the Pixel 6 series.